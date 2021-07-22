scorecardresearch
Rats nibble away vegetable vendor’s hard-earned money, Telangana minister offers help

Redya Naik, a resident of Vemunur village in Mahabubabad district, had worked hard for months and even borrowed money to stock up Rs 2 lakh for his treatment after he was diagnosed with a tumour four years ago.

On the day of the operation, Naik was devastated to find that the notes were destroyed by rats.

A vegetable vendor, who was left heartbroken after rats chewed up the money he had saved up for his abdominal surgery, has received help from a Telangana minister.

Redya Naik, a resident of Vemunur village in Mahabubabad district, worked hard for months and even borrowed money to stock up Rs 2 lakh for his treatment after he was diagnosed with a tumour four years ago. However, on the day of the operation, when Naik opened the almirah where he had safely kept the money in a cotton bag, he was devastated to find that the notes had been destroyed by a rat, who had somehow managed to get inside the cupboard.

Upset with the situation, Naik reached out to various local banks explaining his situation, but was left disheartened when he was told that the notes were not valid anymore.

Watch the video here:

While Naik struggled to find a solution, his story reached Telangana minister for Tribal, Women, and Child welfare Satyavathi Rathod, who decided to help him , BBC reported. Rathod along with the district collector of Mahabubabad reached out to Naik and assured him of financial assistance for his medical treatment, the news website stated.

