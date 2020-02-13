Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Ratan Tata praised after coming to rescue of woman facing abuse for calling him ‘chhotu’

A woman's comment in response to an Instagram post by Ratan Tata met with criticism with some saying it was "disrespectful". However, Tata ended the debate with his own comment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 13, 2020 12:28:25 pm
ratan tata, ratan tata instagram, ratan tata instagram milestone, ratan tata shut down troll, ratan tata chhotu remark, ratan tata defends woman, viral news., indian express Although the woman deleted her comment drawing flak, Ratan Tata defended her online.

Chairman emiritus of the Tata group Ratan Tata is highly respected on social media, and he’s being praised after defending a woman who faced abuse for calling him ‘chhotu’.

Tata, who joined Instagram in October 2019, already has over a million followers after just 17 posts. To celebrate the number of followers, he shared a photo of him sitting on the ground.

“I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues,” he wrote in a post.

In response to the post, one follower wrote, “Congratulations Chhotu” with a heart emoji.

The comment met with criticism and while some said it was “disrespectful”, others said it was “shameful”. However, Tata ended the debate with his own comment in which he asked others to treat the woman with respect.

The woman later deleted her comment and that was also noticed by Tata.

In an Instagram story he wrote, “I appreciate and respect the heartfelt note that the young lady had left me, and hope she will not refrain from posting again”.

Tata’s gesture was widely praised. Screenshots of his comment and story went viral on social media, with many saying that his posts continue to inspire them.

Since joining Instagram, Tata has seen multiple viral posts go viral including a throwback photo and one of his rescued dog Tito.

