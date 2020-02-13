Ratan Tata praised after coming to rescue of woman facing abuse for calling him ‘chhotu’

Although the woman deleted her comment drawing flak, Ratan Tata defended her online. Although the woman deleted her comment drawing flak, Ratan Tata defended her online.

Chairman emiritus of the Tata group Ratan Tata is highly respected on social media, and he’s being praised after defending a woman who faced abuse for calling him ‘chhotu’.

Tata, who joined Instagram in October 2019, already has over a million followers after just 17 posts. To celebrate the number of followers, he shared a photo of him sitting on the ground.

“I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues,” he wrote in a post.

In response to the post, one follower wrote, “Congratulations Chhotu” with a heart emoji.

The comment met with criticism and while some said it was “disrespectful”, others said it was “shameful”. However, Tata ended the debate with his own comment in which he asked others to treat the woman with respect.

The woman later deleted her comment and that was also noticed by Tata.

In an Instagram story he wrote, “I appreciate and respect the heartfelt note that the young lady had left me, and hope she will not refrain from posting again”.

Tata’s gesture was widely praised. Screenshots of his comment and story went viral on social media, with many saying that his posts continue to inspire them.

A lady used words like chotu with a heart emoji and after getting trolled on Instagram, she was forced to delete her post.

But it all changed when Ratan Tata appealed to be generous to the lady and to let her express in future

Ek hi to dil h, kitne baar jeetoge! @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/OsYZNmoaxa — A S H I R (@ashir_omprakash) February 13, 2020

Ratan Tata’s Instagram account is a case study in itself! pic.twitter.com/It9g4BRclM — Harshdeep Singh (@_harshdeep) February 12, 2020

Social Media Posts can be a dose of learning for most of us.

When a girl tried to troll Ratan Tata on Instagram, she was bullied by other followers of Mr. Ratan Tata sir, reply by legendary businessman won the hearts of the citizens.

Humility at it’s best. @RNTata2000 #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/6YNHdDPWVq — Ankush Gupta (@guptamahajan1) February 12, 2020

#ratantata

Sir, you are one of those rarest of rare tycoons who deserves to be remembered and adored.

Wish others follow the imprint that you are leaving behind. Your humane attitude, fellow feelings and the way you lead are worth emulating.

Hats off to you.

My regards. — Partha Chakraverti (@ParthaChakrave1) February 12, 2020

#RatanTata

Legend for a reason.#respect

You are always and forever wowww for me @RNTata2000 sir pic.twitter.com/IIrRdPV4kI — Yashodhara Singh (@yash_sgh) February 12, 2020

CUTEST INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AWARD GOES TO RATAN TATA JI. ❤️ — SK (@tarahklanos) February 12, 2020

Since joining Instagram, Tata has seen multiple viral posts go viral including a throwback photo and one of his rescued dog Tito.

