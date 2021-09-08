Ratan Tata’s post wanting to learn piano delights netizens online

Age is no bar when it comes to pursuing things close to heart. Exemplifying this, industrialist Ratan Tata shared on Instagram his wish to master the piano.

Posting a picture of himself playing the musical instrument, the 83-year-old businessman shared how he learned to play it a little when he was young. “I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well,” the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons added.

He informed his 4 million-plus followers that after his retirement he had again started to take piano lessons. However, Tata admitted that he was “unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands.”

But he seemed undeterred. “I hope to try once again in the near future,” he wrote.

The post has nearly a million likes on the app, with many saying the post left them inspired to try out things they couldn’t during their childhood. “It’s never too late to pursue your dreams,” wrote one user online, calling him an inspiration.

The industrialist is quite active on social media, where he regularly posts about rescuing stray dogs and helping them get adopted. He also shares lesser-known facts about Tata industries and himself.