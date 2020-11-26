scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Ratan Tata’s tribute on anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks gets praise on social media

In a post that has since been widely shared on social media, Ratan Tata wrote: "The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 26, 2020 12:55:24 pm
Mourning the death of people who scarified their lives, he highlighted the kindness and how people put aside their differences and joined their forces to get through the trying times.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the November 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata shared a post on social media Thursday that has resonated with many.

Tata shared a sketch by artist Sanjana Desai of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, one of the sites of the terror attacks, that bore the message ‘we remember’ on it.

The industrialist, who was heading the Tata Group at the time of the attacks and ensured the hotel’s restoration despite massive destruction to property, wrote that “the wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten.”

“But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day,” he wrote.

“Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead,” he wrote.

Tata had penned a similar tribute to all those who lost their lives last year as well. “We can be hurt, but not knocked out,” he wrote.

Tata’s post was widely shared on both Instagram and Twitter, with many appreciating it.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea to carry out multiple terror attacks in Mumbai that left 166 dead, including 18 security personnel.

