Ratan Tata’s tribute on anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks gets praise on social media

Mourning the death of people who scarified their lives, he highlighted the kindness and how people put aside their differences and joined their forces to get through the trying times.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the November 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata shared a post on social media Thursday that has resonated with many.

Tata shared a sketch by artist Sanjana Desai of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, one of the sites of the terror attacks, that bore the message ‘we remember’ on it.

The industrialist, who was heading the Tata Group at the time of the attacks and ensured the hotel’s restoration despite massive destruction to property, wrote that “the wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten.”

“But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day,” he wrote.

“Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead,” he wrote.

Tata had penned a similar tribute to all those who lost their lives last year as well. “We can be hurt, but not knocked out,” he wrote.

Tata’s post was widely shared on both Instagram and Twitter, with many appreciating it.

#MumbaiTerrorAttack Remembering the heroes who laid their lives, upholding the spirit of love! 💐❤️ https://t.co/IQdDz0fDrR — Anish Shetty (@AlexHunter_10) November 26, 2020

The spirit of Mumbai ❤️ https://t.co/zUkf6V5yR0 — Love ❤️ (@MirchiLaddoo) November 26, 2020

Hats-Off to every TATA Employee who stood strong for the safety every Patron stuck in Taj on that uneventful day. https://t.co/OVc5oEzzNx — Varadraj (@varadadya) November 26, 2020

#Mumbai #MumbaiAttacks Prayers and thoughts for the bereaved families. We must do everything to protect the idea of Mumbai and India that was targeted. That's our only true tribute to the lives lost. We owe it to them! https://t.co/lRSyqLMYU8 — pathik jain (@pathikbawa) November 26, 2020

We remember the strength & resilience of Indians in the wake of terrorism & destruction. We remember the ones who tragically lost their lives on this day 12 years ago. We remember that India can always forge ahead in tough times when we all stand together as one. #2611Attack https://t.co/fTLEUCOdlQ — Swetha Kesineni (@KesineniSwetha) November 26, 2020

It takes outstanding leadership to be so appreciative and grateful for an event as horrific as the one we had in our beloved city of Mumbai last decade. I am sure #Mumbai will continue to exceed expectations and keep raising the bar for what it can do for the world. https://t.co/tJgQxxESup — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe24923896) November 26, 2020

Sir @RNTata2000 Your contribution to rebuild #TajHotel & everlasting support to all the family members of the staff will be cherished by the pupils for the generations to come. https://t.co/KoYW7ZH2Gp — JB 🇮🇳 (@jbhagwagar) November 26, 2020

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea to carry out multiple terror attacks in Mumbai that left 166 dead, including 18 security personnel.

