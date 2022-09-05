‘Work is something that we do not who we are’: Ratan Tata’s manager on 18-hour workday debate

Amid the intense debate triggered by Bombay Shaving Company’s CEO Shantanu Deshpande’s post demanding freshers to work 18 hours a day, Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s deputy general manager, has come up with his thoughts. Rejecting the idea, Naidu posted a video of himself saying that relationships and love for other people make us human beings.

Naidu wrote on LinkedIn: “Since the topic of hustling and balance is finally in debate, this is what I feel :)” and shared the video. He started by bringing forth the idea of valuing a person based on his or her achievements and productivity.

“I think the problem with this 18 hour work day or hustle culture is that it brings down the value of a person only down to his achievements and productivity and I think as human beings we are worth much more than that and work is something that we do not who we are is something I heard and I really believe in that,” he said.

Disagreeing with preaching the hustle culture to young minds, he added that relationships and love make us human beings and not the value of the work we do during the day.

“People who still want to do the hustle and still want to do the eighteen work days and not sleep are of course free to do that because they believe that’s the way to do it but to preach that to young impressionable minds is not a great idea because that’s not what makes us individuals and human beings,” he said.

“I think in the end it’s more relationships and love and what we leave behind for other people that really makes us human beings and not being valued at how much work I did today. I think that’s a problematic opinion maybe but I think that’s my opinion,” he added.

The conversation on hustle culture continued in the comments section and many hustle culture believers opposed Naidu’s idea while many others came forth in agreement. A user commented, “Truly successful people throughout history: from Theodore Roosevelt, Frederick Douglass, to Gary Vaynerchuk and Tony Robbins, all hustled to be where they are now…” Another user wrote, “Human souls should not be turned into burden bearing beasts.”