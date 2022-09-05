scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘Work is something that we do not who we are’: Ratan Tata’s manager on 18-hour workday debate

Shantanu Naidu was responding to Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande's post demanding freshers to work 18 hours a day.

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's Manger responds to 18 hr a day work, 18 hours of work, Ratan Tata, indian expressRejecting the idea, Naidu posted a video of himself saying that relationships and love for other people make us human beings.

Amid the intense debate triggered by Bombay Shaving Company’s CEO Shantanu Deshpande’s post demanding freshers to work 18 hours a day, Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s deputy general manager, has come up with his thoughts. Rejecting the idea, Naidu posted a video of himself saying that relationships and love for other people make us human beings.

Naidu wrote on LinkedIn: “Since the topic of hustling and balance is finally in debate, this is what I feel :)” and shared the video. He started by bringing forth the idea of valuing a person based on his or her achievements and productivity.

ALSO READ |Co-founder’s post on ‘interview hacks’ his company uses to hire ‘driven people’ triggers debate: ‘Interviews at 11 pm, on Sunday’

“I think the problem with this 18 hour work day or hustle culture is that it brings down the value of a person only down to his achievements and productivity and I think as human beings we are worth much more than that and work is something that we do not who we are is something I heard and I really believe in that,” he said.

Disagreeing with preaching the hustle culture to young minds, he added that relationships and love make us human beings and not the value of the work we do during the day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

“People who still want to do the hustle and still want to do the eighteen work days and not sleep are of course free to do that because they believe that’s the way to do it but to preach that to young impressionable minds is not a great idea because that’s not what makes us individuals and human beings,” he said.

“I think in the end it’s more relationships and love and what we leave behind for other people that really makes us human beings and not being valued at how much work I did today. I think that’s a problematic opinion maybe but I think that’s my opinion,” he added.

The conversation on hustle culture continued in the comments section and many hustle culture believers opposed Naidu’s idea while many others came forth in agreement. A user commented, “Truly successful people throughout history: from Theodore Roosevelt, Frederick Douglass, to Gary Vaynerchuk and Tony Robbins, all hustled to be where they are now…” Another user wrote, “Human souls should not be turned into burden bearing beasts.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:51:01 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru IISc to create Agricultural Data Exchange for farmer services in Telangana

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Sisodia tears into Modi: ‘Pressure to frame me led CBI officer to commit suicide’

Sisodia tears into Modi: ‘Pressure to frame me led CBI officer to commit suicide’

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Sexual assault case: K'taka mutt seer sent in judicial custody till Sep 14

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement