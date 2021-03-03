Ratan Tata’s heartfelt tribute for Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata goes viral

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 7 lakh likes and has been flooded with netizens remembering Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Ratan Tata’s latest social media post paying tribute to Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his birth anniversary has gone viral on social media.

“My best wishes to all the Tata group companies, the employees and their families on the birth anniversary of our founder – Mr Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who has inspired us with his empathy and kindness over the years,” he wrote while sharing a picture of himself and JRD Tata standing in front of a statue of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Remembering his mentor, he adds, “This founder’s day celebration has special feelings and emotions for me, reminding me in so many ways of my mentor Mr JRD Tata.”

In his Instagram stories, Tata also shared pictures from the celebration where he is seen paying floral tribute to the founder of the Tata Group.

Regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Industry’, Jamsetji Tata was born in Navsari on March 3, 1839, and known to have established the city of Jamshedpur.