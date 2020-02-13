Ratan Tata’s candid post about his childhood and how he almost got married goes viral

Ratan Tata opened about growing up with his grandmother and how his parents divorce wasn’t easy for him and his brother. (Humans of Bombay/ Facebook) Ratan Tata opened about growing up with his grandmother and how his parents divorce wasn’t easy for him and his brother. (Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

After his post defending a woman on Instagram was widely praised, a post in which Ratan Tata talks about his childhood, his proximity to his grandmother, life in the US and how he almost got married is going viral.

In a post shared by the Humans of Bombay, the 82-year-old Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons spoke about how he fell in love in Los Angeles while working there for two years. Tata already revealed how tensions due to the 1962 Indo-China war prevented him from getting married.

“It was in LA that I fell in love and almost got married. But at the same time I had made the decision to move back at least temporarily since I had been away from my grandmother who wasn’t keeping too well for almost 7 years,” he said in the post.

“So I came back to visit her and thought that the person I wanted to marry would come to India with me, but because of the 1962 Indo-China war her parents weren’t okay with her making the move anymore, and the relationship fell apart,” Tata said.

He also spoke about his childhood and how things weren’t always easy for him. “I had a happy childhood, but as my brother and I got older, we faced a fair bit of ragging and personal discomfort because of our parents’ divorce, which in those days wasn’t as common as it is today,” the businessman added.

Tata spoke of parents’ divorce when he was just 10 and how his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, played a big role in raising him.

“Soon after when my mother remarried, the boys at school started saying all kinds of things about us — constantly and aggressively. But our grandmother taught us to retain dignity at all costs, a value that’s stayed with me until today,” he said in the post. “She’d tell us, ‘don’t say this’ or ‘keep quiet about that’ and that’s where, ‘dignity above everything else’ really embedded in our minds.”

Tata also spoke about the differences he had with his father. “I wanted to learn to play the violin, my father insisted on the piano. I wanted to go to college in the US, he insisted on the UK. I wanted to be an architect, he insisted on me becoming an engineer,” he said in the post.

The first part of a three-part post garnered a lot of attention online and here’s how people responded:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd