Ratan Tata travels to Pune to meet ailing former employee, wins praise from netizens

Mumbai-based industrialist Ratan Tata has won praise online after he travelled all the way to Pune to meet an ailing former employee.
A photo of the 83-year-old business tycoon at the Friends Society in Pune was widely circulated on several social media platforms after it was was shared on LinkedIn by Yogesh Desai, a resident of the colony.
Calling Tata a “living legend”, Desai wrote in his post that the businessman came to meet the former employee who had been unwell for over two years.
“No media, no bouncers only commitment towards loyal employees,” he wrote while sharing the picture of Tata interacting with the former employee and another person in the picture.
Read the full post here:
However, in the comments section, Desai clarified that he was not the former employee and had not met Tata but only shared the picture online.
Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral and be flooded with people praising the industrialist for his warm gesture towards a former employee.
If only other employers could learn for Mr. Tata.
I bow my head in respect to you sir.
— Shobha Irani (@shobha_irani) January 5, 2021
Such people make you feel humble by their mere presence…
— Aditya Kirloskar (@skyblue21265) January 4, 2021
What a great soul.
— ramgopal g (@ramgopalvarma13) January 6, 2021
What a wonderful human being. Salute. Lessons to others visiting even in this pandemic time. Hats off.
— Unnikrishnan (@unni3005) January 6, 2021
#RatanTata Travelled all the way form Mumbai to pune to meet and Ex Tata Employees who was unwell for 2 year’s
During 26/11 he personally visited the Families of all the 80 employees Affected and pledged to cover all their Expenses for lifetime
He does it Again❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jm0eyOEMki
— Anand /আনন্দ🌸 (@Anand_kr_7654) January 5, 2021
