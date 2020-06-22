Ratan Tata’s message on online hate and bullying wins over internet

“This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other,” Ratan Tata wrote in his post. “This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other,” Ratan Tata wrote in his post.

Industrialist Ratan Tata has earned praise online for his latest post urging people to be kind to one another, especially while interacting on social media.

In his post shared on Instagram, which has now gone viral on several online platforms, Tata writes, “This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see the online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down harshly and with quick judgment.”

The turn of events in the year 2020 has been far from expected. Starting from the disastrous bush fire in Australia to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected more than 8.92 million, people are facing unprecedented times.

“I believe this year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down. More of sensitivity towards each other, more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today,” wrote Tata in an attempt to inspire people to be more thoughtful and kind.

Read the full post here:

With a following of over two million, it did not take long for Ratan Tata’s post to go viral. However, many praised the 82-year-old for speaking up against online bullying and trolling. “Yes sir it’s kind of you to share these words which really means a lot,” wrote a user on Tata’s post.

