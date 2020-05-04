‘Not me’: Ratan Tata debunks fake news propagated on his name

However, this is not the first time Tata has taken to social media to bust fake news propagated using his name. (Source: File Photo) However, this is not the first time Tata has taken to social media to bust fake news propagated using his name. (Source: File Photo)

Fake news has become one of the most critical issues these days as social media is used by miscreants to spread misinformation. However, when Ratan N Tata, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, found out that misinformation was being spread using his name, he decided to debunk the same.

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist shared a piece of news where he was falsely quoted. “I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources,” he tweeted while posting a picture of the newspaper clipping.

In the news piece shared by Tata, the industrialist was quoted as saying that 2020 was the year to stay alive and people should not be worried about their businesses, instead they should focus on staying healthy.

I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face. pic.twitter.com/pk0S75FxPA — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 3, 2020

However, this is not the first time Tata has taken to social media to bust fake news propagated using his name.

Earlier in April, he shared another piece of fake news and tweeted, “This post has neither been said nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care.”

This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions with many lauding the industrialist for clarifying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd