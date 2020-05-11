Adapt and create: Ratan Tata pens motivational social media post for entrepreneurs

Ratan Tata was praised for his motivational note on social media. (Picture credit: Instagram/Ratan Tata) Ratan Tata was praised for his motivational note on social media. (Picture credit: Instagram/Ratan Tata)

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata took to social media Monday to pen down a heartfelt note for entrepreneurs on the importance of staying afloat during the pandemic.

An investor in multiple startups, Tata said that it was vital for businesses to change according to circumstances.

“It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create,” he said in his note.

Speaking about the challenges and difficulties in manoeuvring through the pandemic, he said that in order for a business to survive, innovation and technology are important.

“In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed farsightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today,” Tata wrote in his post

Many thanked Tata for the motivational note. Take a look at some of the reactions:

I huge respect you sir, I touch your feet 👏 — Shalini Dubey social worker & BJP supporter🇮🇳 (@shalinidubey028) May 11, 2020

Very good — Paresh Patel (@PareshP58291490) May 11, 2020

Sir rightly said .problems bring out the best innovative ideas always👌🏻👌🏻 — Mandavi Sinha (@mandavisinha) May 11, 2020

At the time of this crisis of #COVID19 in the country & globally, the Tatas infuse confidence in entrepreneurs as usual, and inspire entrepreneurs to rise up with creativity and innovation. We are proud of our Tata.#WorldFightsCorona @TataCompanies — kumar ji (RK)🇮🇳 (@KumarMeonly410) May 11, 2020

Excellent — Shlvi Jaganathan (@JaganathanShlvi) May 11, 2020

Thank you sir for your encouraging words. You are the inspiration for many aspiring entrepreneurs like me to work on solve the problems of the man and society. — Aathithan Pandi (@aathithan_pandi) May 11, 2020

Tata recently invested an undisclosed amount in an 18-year-old’s pharmaceutical company called Generic Aadhaar. The company started by Arjun Deshpande, who reportedly began the venture when he was 16, with the aim of making medicines affordable for the public.

The 82-year-old industrialist has invested in a number of startups including Ola, Paytm, Snapdeal and others since his retirement from the Tata group in 2012.

