Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Ratan Tata shares throwback photo from Tata Indica’s launch 25 years ago. Netizens recall fond memories

Launched in 1998, Tata Indica was the first Indian hatchback to have a diesel engine.

Industrialist and former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata shared a throwback photo on Instagram recalling the launch of Tata Indica car. Tata shared that 25 years ago, the Tata Indica marked the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry.

'Nano was meant for all our people': Ratan Tata shares motivation behind car

Launched in 1998, Tata Indica was the first Indian hatchback to have a diesel engine and was the first passenger hatchback from Tata Motors. Sharing a photo of himself standing next to the Tata Indica, he wrote, “25 years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

Since being shared, the post has received more than 28 lakh likes as netizens recalled fond memories of the car.

“Drifting smoothly since 25 years!,” commented a user. “Synonym of Quality & trust is TATA,” said another. “Even Today I’m still driving my father’s car Indian Vista Quadrajet Aura, and the odometer says 67985 and still drives very nicely, My father owned 3 Indica v2, Turbo and Cr4, then Indica Vista. He believes that Indica was one of the best cars. In 2020 I lost him to Covid and miss him every day especially when I drive His Indica vista,” shared a third.

“Indeed, a very beautiful car was made for us Indians. My father got the first-generation Indica in 1998, the year I was only a year old. Later on, we upgraded it with the Indica V2 in 2005. This isn’t just a car for me and a few others; there are so many emotions and feelings involved. Ahh The iconic INDICA. Still remember the tagline, “More car per car”. I am currently a proud owner of Hexa and Nexon. Both TATA and we have come a long way. We have only immense respect and love for you, Sir Ratan Tata!” shared another netizen.

The Tata Indica was discontinued in April 2018.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 11:41 IST
