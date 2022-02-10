Did you know Ratan Tata shares his office with someone? It’s his office companion Goa

Anyone who follows Ratan Tata on social media knows about his love for stray dogs and his “office companion”, Goa. Goa not only hangs around the premises but also sits inside his office.

Among the many stray dogs that live in the kennel set up at Bombay House—the global headquarters of the Tata Group—Goa is the only one to have his made way to the cabin of the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group. The stray who “adopted” Tata, even attends meetings and one such sweet anecdote shared by Humans of Bombay (HOB) founder, Karishma Mehta, is going viral.

Mehta, who interviewed Tata in 2020, recalled in a new LinkedIn post being excited about the meeting. However, she says she got anxious spotting a “dog tucked in comfortably in the chair next to his”. “Now, this was the biggest quandary of my life – I’m terrified of dogs and there sat a man who I’d been waiting years to interview… next to a dog,” she wrote in her post.

As she tried to tell Tata’s executive assistant about her fears, Mehta recalled Tata overheard the conversation and tried to put her at ease. “Goa, she’s scared of you, please be a good boy and sit!” Tata addressed his four-legged office companion as he would talk to any humans, Mehta wrote.

To her surprise, the dog obliged. “I kid you not, for the entire 30-40 minutes I was there, Goa didn’t come anywhere near me! I was baffled– it had never happened before!” she said. She added the dog spends all day at the office as the octogenarian Tata carries on with his business. “Goa’s a stray and decided to adopt us, so we adopted him back,” she recalled Tata telling her.

Apart from the sweet tale about Goa, Mehta recalled how deeply moved she was by Tata’s humility and grace. “It was the highest privilege to meet you Ratan sir and I’d like to thank you most for redefining what I thought was ‘alpha male’,” she wrote. “To be alpha, is to be you, Mr. Tata — soft, kind, humble and vehement only in relentless attempts to make the world a better place,” she concluded.

The post has delighted many online and others have started to share their experience of meeting Tata.

In a series of posts, published in February and March 2020, HOB published the interview Mehta conducted with Tata. One interesting account recalled by Tata left everyone surprised when he revealed how he almost got married once.

Goa went viral for the first time in November 2020 when Tata shared an image of him spending Diwali with the canines at Bombay House. He even talked about how the dog got his unique name.