Ratan Tata explains on Instagram why he’s named his office dog ‘Goa’

Tata group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata often shares posts on his love for animals, particularly street dogs. On Diwali, Tata posted a picture of him spending the festival with dogs, including his “office companion” named Goa.

“A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion,” said the Instagram.

The special kennel, which is a part of the global headquarters of Tata Group in Mumbai, has been dedicated to the stray dogs living around the area. ‘Goa’ is said to be Tata’s favourite.

With over 3 million followers on the platform, it didn’t take long for the post to be widely shared with many wondering why the dog had been named ‘Goa’.

In response to a query, Tata wrote, “He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague’s car in Goa and came all the way to Bombay House. Hence the name Goa.”

Here’s how people reacted to the industrialist’s post:

