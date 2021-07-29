Ratan Tata remembers JRD on birth anniversary, shares rare photo when Jeh’s dream became a reality

Born in July 29, the chairman of Tata Group was also awarded Bharat Ratna for his contributions to Indian industry.

Ratan Tata took netizens down memory lane sharing an iconic picture of him alongside Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata on the latters 117th birth anniversary.

In a tribute to JRD Tata, the founders of Tata Motors, Ratan Tata wrote about JDR’s vision for the motor company. It was in 1992 that JRD’s dream became a reality with the launch of Tata Estate. “Mr JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata” car. Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream,” Ratan Tata wrote on Instagram.

Tata Motors founded in 1945 was already a major player in the production of locomotives in the heavy vehicle segment and Tata Estate was the company’s first attempt at building a passenger car, following the launch of Tata Sierra in 1991, a three-door sport utility vehicle.

Sharing the throwback picture where he is seen with JRD, Ratan added: “This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality.”

Born in July 29, 1904, ‘Jeh’ was chairman of Tata Group from 1938-88, and was also conferred the Bharat Ratna for his contributions to the nation.

Ratan Tata, who has called his predecessor his role model and mentor, often shares rare photo of JRD. He had earlier shared another photo of the Indian industrialist and aviator, showing his passion and love for technology, manufacturing and science.

Last year, he had shared special images of a time when he had arranged a visit to the manufacturing facilities of B1B bomber and the space shuttle, celebrating JRD’s love for aviation.

