‘A very polite rockstar’: Ratan Tata’s pic with Guns N’ Roses Slash goes viral

When it comes to social media, netizens are always intrigued to find some ‘never seen before’ images. A new photo shared by Ratan Tata firmly fell into this class as it featured him with Guns N’ Roses star Slash.
Taking to Instagram, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons shared an old photo reminiscing about the time when he met the famous band’s guitarist, Slash. Informing his followers that he met the artiste at Galpin Jaguar, in Van Nuys, California during one of his retail outlet visits, he described the musician as a “very polite rockstar”.
Sharing the image, donning a pin-stripped suit, in contrast to musician’s edgy attire, he added: “I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR.”
Just in a few hours, the post not only got thousands of likes but also left many pleasantly surprised, including Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. “Wow !! This is too cool!” Singh commented on Instagram reacting to the picture. Another user remarked: “This is the dopiest photo I’ve seen”.
This is so so so so cool! Two Legends in one frame! ❤️
— Vin Nair (@vinsinners) January 14, 2022
This is unreal! My favorite entrepreneur with my favorite guitarist. But then, as they say, sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.
— Anant Singh (@AnantOfficial) January 14, 2022
A rock star is a fan of a “rock- star” from the corporate world.❤️
— Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal (@sanjayjaiswal51) January 14, 2022
Slash with Ratan Tata, Now I can die in peace 🙂❤️#slash #RatanTata #Jaguar https://t.co/xLsOvTfzKm
— Meru (@MeruNotBebushu) January 14, 2022
Talk about unexpected meet ups ..this is legendary !! https://t.co/ewW9UvygYV
— probal sen (@probs2311) January 14, 2022
He meets Slash like he’s another Jaguar customer. 🤣
Every time I see or read abt RN Tata, he’s always so peaced out and humble. https://t.co/U0egYxeAd4
— Juhaid Farooq (@juhaid) January 14, 2022
Just when I thought this dude was cool, goddamn he’s much cooler. Ughhhhhhh https://t.co/VWmZxh1esO
— Vignesh S Iyer (@BiryaniLaBC) January 14, 2022
A crossover we never expected!#Legends of the game 🤘🏽🙏🏼 https://t.co/UsSGsDphYc
— Angaar 🇮🇳 (@angaarv) January 14, 2022
