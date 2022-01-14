scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read

‘A very polite rockstar’: Ratan Tata’s pic with Guns N’ Roses Slash goes viral

Ratan Tata surprised many on social media with his throwback post with many commenting it's a "crossover" they never expected.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 14, 2022 3:58:54 pm
ratan tata, ratan tata slash, guns n roses, guns and roses slash, ratan tata rare photos, sash jaguar tata pic, viral news, indian expressRatan Tata's photo with Slash left netizens in a frenzy.

When it comes to social media, netizens are always intrigued to find some ‘never seen before’ images. A new photo shared by Ratan Tata firmly fell into this class as it featured him with Guns N’ Roses star Slash.

Taking to Instagram, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons shared an old photo reminiscing about the time when he met the famous band’s guitarist, Slash. Informing his followers that he met the artiste at Galpin Jaguar, in Van Nuys, California during one of his retail outlet visits, he described the musician as a “very polite rockstar”.

Sharing the image, donning a pin-stripped suit, in contrast to musician’s edgy attire, he added: “I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

Just in a few hours, the post not only got thousands of likes but also left many pleasantly surprised, including Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. “Wow !! This is too cool!” Singh commented on Instagram reacting to the picture. Another user remarked: “This is the dopiest photo I’ve seen”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 14: Latest News

Advertisement