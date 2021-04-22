scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Earth Day 2021: Ratan Tata shares appreciation post for organisations, people working for the planet

The 88-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and gave a shout out to all those who are working for the environment through organisations and innovations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 4:42:16 pm
Since being posted online, Tata's post managed to garner over two lakh likes.

Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata on Earth Day shared a post of appreciation for organisations and people working to “protect, conserve and fight” for the planet.

“They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth, a place common to us all,” he added.

Tata’s post also had special mention of Hasiru Dala Innovations, an organisation that developed a model to convert waste-pickers into micro-entrepreneurs, New Leaf Dynamic Technologies, an organisation which developed a refrigeration system powered by biomass or farm waste, and the Himalayan Rocket Stove, an energy-efficient, biomass-based cooking and heating system.

Tata also mentioned several activists and volunteers working to protect the planet. 14-year-old Haaziq Kazi, Arati Kumar-Rao and Dr Krithi Karanth were some of the names that found a reference in the post.

Take a look here:

Tata’s post has already garnered over two lakh likes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Earth Day or Mother Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to pledge support to environmental protection.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of the annual celebration. This year’s theme for Earth Day is ‘Restore Our Earth’.

