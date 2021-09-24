Ratan Tata applauds employee for sharing umbrella with stray dog amid Mumbai rains

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata’s love for stray animals, particularly dogs, is well-known. He has shared a heartwarming picture of a Taj Hotels employee giving shelter to a stray canine, which is winning the internet.

In a photo posted by the industrialist on his Instagram account, the sweet moment caught on camera amid the Mumbai rains has delighted many online. The image shows a staff member standing outside a coffee shop at the Taj Mahal Palace holding an umbrella, while his furry friend comfortably sits by his feet.

“Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon,” Tata captioned the picture. “This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily,” the 83-year-old business tycoon added, lauding the staff.

While the man was busy at work, the canine seemed to be enjoying the rains. “A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai. Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals,” he wrote.

Sheltering animals from the rain isn’t unusual. In fact, Bombay House, which is the global headquarters of Tata Group in Mumbai, has dedicated kennels to offer shelter to stray dogs living around the area. Tata is known to use his platform to help with rescue and adoption.

Last year, the businessman even spent his Diwali with the adopted four-legged residents in the company’s headquarters. He had shared that his favourite pup was a rescued stray named Goa.

The thoughtful gesture not only moved Tata but also many netizens, who couldn’t stop showering praise on the staff. The picture has gone viral, getting over 1 million likes on Instagram.

In a similar incident last week, a Kolkata traffic police constable went viral after he was seen doing his duty while a few dogs took shelter under his umbrella.