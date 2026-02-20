‘Is it AI?’: Vendor pulls live rat from golgappa masala in viral video; creator clarifies authenticity

A viral video purportedly showing a vendor pulling a live rodent from a golgappa masala container during a roadside food challenge has triggered widespread concern. The disturbing moment was caught on video by a content creator and his challenger.
The creator, identified on Instagram as Karanbir Singh (karan_dhanju26), was filming a food challenge when he noticed something moving inside a large bowl containing the spiced water and masala. The footage shows the vendor trying to pull the rat out of the masala-coated mixture. Moments later, the rodent leaps out and disappears, leaving the pair visibly shocked.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Singh said he had visited the stall with his challenger, whose name he chose not to reveal, as part of a bet in which Singh promised to pay Rs 50 for every pani puri his friend ate. According to him, the rat appeared midway through the challenge, jumping out of the spiced water before running off.
When asked what action they took after spotting the rodent, Singh said, “I forced him to throw that water and he threw.” He also clarified that no other customers were present at the time. “There was no one else except me and my challenger for that video,” Singh told indianexpress.com.
Singh declined to reveal the city where the incident occurred.
Despite the unsettling discovery, the duo continued their food challenge at another stall. The video shows the challenger eventually consuming 31 gol gappas and winning a prize of Rs 2,100.
View this post on Instagram
The clip has since gone viral, drawing a flood of reactions online. Some viewers dismissed it as AI-generated, a claim Singh strongly denied, telling indianexpress.com the video is “100% original.”
Others responded with humour and concern. One user joked, “That’s Ratatouille he was just checking the taste,” while another wrote sarcastically, “Special recipe leak hogyi (The special recipe just got leaked).” A third quipped, “Main ingredient pakda gaya (We found the secret ingredient).”
The episode has once again raised questions about FSSAI food safety compliance among street food vendors.
