‘Is it AI?’: Vendor pulls live rat from golgappa masala in viral video; creator clarifies authenticity

A viral video purportedly showing a vendor pulling a live rodent from a golgappa masala container during a roadside food challenge has triggered widespread concern. The disturbing moment was caught on video by a content creator and his challenger.

The creator, identified on Instagram as Karanbir Singh (karan_dhanju26), was filming a food challenge when he noticed something moving inside a large bowl containing the spiced water and masala. The footage shows the vendor trying to pull the rat out of the masala-coated mixture. Moments later, the rodent leaps out and disappears, leaving the pair visibly shocked.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Singh said he had visited the stall with his challenger, whose name he chose not to reveal, as part of a bet in which Singh promised to pay Rs 50 for every pani puri his friend ate. According to him, the rat appeared midway through the challenge, jumping out of the spiced water before running off.