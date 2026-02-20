‘Is it AI?’: Vendor pulls live rat from golgappa masala in viral video; creator clarifies authenticity

The content creator was filming a food challenge when he noticed something moving inside a large bowl containing the spiced pani puri water and masala.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 02:02 PM IST
Rat in pani puri water videoSome viewers dismissed it as AI-generated, a claim Singh strongly denied
Make us preferred source on Google

A viral video purportedly showing a vendor pulling a live rodent from a golgappa masala container during a roadside food challenge has triggered widespread concern. The disturbing moment was caught on video by a content creator and his challenger.

The creator, identified on Instagram as Karanbir Singh (karan_dhanju26), was filming a food challenge when he noticed something moving inside a large bowl containing the spiced water and masala. The footage shows the vendor trying to pull the rat out of the masala-coated mixture. Moments later, the rodent leaps out and disappears, leaving the pair visibly shocked.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Singh said he had visited the stall with his challenger, whose name he chose not to reveal, as part of a bet in which Singh promised to pay Rs 50 for every pani puri his friend ate. According to him, the rat appeared midway through the challenge, jumping out of the spiced water before running off.

When asked what action they took after spotting the rodent, Singh said, “I forced him to throw that water and he threw.” He also clarified that no other customers were present at the time. “There was no one else except me and my challenger for that video,” Singh told indianexpress.com.

Singh declined to reveal the city where the incident occurred.

Despite the unsettling discovery, the duo continued their food challenge at another stall. The video shows the challenger eventually consuming 31 gol gappas and winning a prize of Rs 2,100.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan (@karan_dhanju26)

 

The clip has since gone viral, drawing a flood of reactions online. Some viewers dismissed it as AI-generated, a claim Singh strongly denied, telling indianexpress.com the video is “100% original.”

Story continues below this ad

Others responded with humour and concern. One user joked, “That’s Ratatouille he was just checking the taste,” while another wrote sarcastically, “Special recipe leak hogyi (The special recipe just got leaked).” A third quipped, “Main ingredient pakda gaya (We found the secret ingredient).”

The episode has once again raised questions about FSSAI food safety compliance among street food vendors.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India signs Pax Silica Agreement
India signs Pax Silica, joins US-led initiative on AI, critical minerals
File Photo of a resident crossing the police barricades.
Govt to remove 3 slums near PM Modi’s house, asks residents to leave by March 6
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap opens up about feeling stressed due to work
‘I went to rehab, to fix myself’: Anurag Kashyap reveals how prolonged stress due to failing work projects led to a heart attack; why this is a warning for every professional
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘I went to rehab, to fix myself’: Anurag Kashyap reveals how prolonged stress due to failing work projects led to a heart attack; why this is a warning for every professional
Anurag Kashyap opens up about feeling stressed due to work
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement