Rashmika-Vijay wedding: Fan reveals what’s inside the special sweet boxes distributed by the couple

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Soon after the wedding, the couple surprised fans with a heartwarming gesture by distributing sweet boxes at temples across multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.
A viral video offered a glimpse into what these sweet boxes contained. Sandhya Reddy Mitta, an Instagram user, shared a Reel featuring the text overlay, “VIROSH Sweet Box.” As she opened the package, four different varieties of sweets were seen arranged inside. In addition to the treats, each box featured a personal note and a photograph of the newlyweds printed on the lid.
In one of her pinned comments, the fan further revealed, “They are giving more packs for each person, did Annaprasadam also, for each box some sweets are varied.”
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions. “They actually shared there happiness with fans who give their precious time to watch their movies and praise their talent. Mostly all celebs share their happiness with celebrities and rich people and at most media but they actually thought to do so and that’s really great and their initiative should be appreciated,” a user wrote.
“Respect This also I don’t remember who gave this even. So blessings for upcoming life,” another user commented. “It’s not about what’s the quantity inside the box. It’s about the love for the fans. They almost tried to share this love in every corners of India, also gave Prasadam in several temples in different states,” a third user reacted.
The couple’s wedding festivities were held at ITC Mementoes and blended traditional Telugu and Kodava rituals. The celebrations began on February 23 with a Japanese dinner for close friends and family, followed by pool volleyball and a cricket match.
The sangeet ceremony took place on February 24, followed by haldi and mehendi functions on February 25. The couple first met on the sets of their 2018 romantic blockbuster “Geetha Govindam”.