Rashmika-Vijay wedding: Fan reveals what’s inside the special sweet boxes distributed by the couple

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. Soon after the wedding, the couple surprised fans with a heartwarming gesture by distributing sweet boxes at temples across multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

A viral video offered a glimpse into what these sweet boxes contained. Sandhya Reddy Mitta, an Instagram user, shared a Reel featuring the text overlay, “VIROSH Sweet Box.” As she opened the package, four different varieties of sweets were seen arranged inside. In addition to the treats, each box featured a personal note and a photograph of the newlyweds printed on the lid.