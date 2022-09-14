scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Actor Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet little girl from Nepal whose ‘Saami’ moves have gone viral

In the video, the schoolgirl is seen performing the signature step of the song, with admirable precision, along with her friends, prompting Rashmika to ask Twitter users how she can meet the little champ.

Rashmika Mandanna, saami saami song, Pushpa The Rise, little girl dances to saami saami, Nepal girl dances to saami saami, indian expressThe Telugu-Kannada actor could not stop gushing over the girl's performance and she asked Twitter users how she can meet the little dancer.

The song ‘Saami Saami’ from the Telugu action-drama movie Pushpa: The Rise took the internet by storm with several celebrities spotted grooving to the hit after its release last year. While the film broke a few box office records, fans not only appreciated its masala content, but also tried to imitate the hook step of actor Rashmika Mandanna in the song.

Now, Rashmika has shared an adorable video of a young girl dancing to the popular track. The Telugu-Kannada actor could not stop gushing over the girl’s performance and she asked Twitter users how she can meet the little dancer. “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie.. how can I?” Mandanna tweeted.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared by Twitter user Tejaa who also tagged Rashmika. In the video, the little girl, clad in school uniform, is seen performing the signature moves of the song – that too with admirable precision – along with her friends. She even lip-syncs to the lyrics while executing the gracious moves, not to mention that the other kids too are seen totally slaying with their moves.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the short clip has garnered more than 6,56,900 views on Twitter. The Nepal Tourism Board too retweeted the video and mentioned that the girl is from Hetauda. “This little cutie is from Hetauda, Nepal. She along with whole Nepal awaits to welcome you in our beautiful country,” read the tweet.

The actual ‘Saami Saami’ song features Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu star Allu Arjun. Originally sung by Mounika Yadav in Telugu, the song is all about the feelings that Srivalli (played by Rashmika) has for her romantic interest (Allu Arjun). The dance moves in the song, choreographed by Sekhar Master, were quick to capture hearts, prompting even celebrities like Ananya Panday, Australian cricketer David Warner’s daughters and Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul to groove to its irresistible beats.

