Netizens cheer after squirrel thought to be extinct surfaces in Uttarakhand

A picture of a rare flying squirrel created a buzz on social media, with many celebrating the mammal reportedly being spotted at the Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand. Identified as the woolly squirrel, the mammal had not been spotted in the wild since 1924 and was considered to be extinct.

However, the squirrel, also known as Eupetaurus cinereus, was actually last spotted in 1994 in Pakistan by Peter Zahler, a freelance editor and writer, and Chantal Dietemann, a community college math teacher, according to a New York Times article published in 1995.

Uttarakhand: A rare squirrel, who uses fur of her claw as a parachute, spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi. State’s Forest Research Center’s survey has seen her in 18 of 13 forest divisions, while Wooly squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in IUCN Red List pic.twitter.com/QOC3oEKfXR — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

The Woolly Flying Squirrel is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Here is how netizens reacted to the viral picture of the flying squirrel:

Won’t be surprised if dinosaurs are found in 2020 somewhere hidden in some caves — Kalyan (@kalyan_jee1) August 17, 2020

Okay cool! Now leave it alone and make sure to protect it…. — ajinkya (@enggajinkya) August 17, 2020

The Squirrels found in the Uttarakhand must be preserved & protect. — Pramod Penta (@PramodPenta) August 17, 2020

Preserve and save the species — Dr. NITIN CHAUBE ( Health Beyond Healing Pvt Ltd ) (@drnitinchaube) August 17, 2020

Is no one else creeped out by that face? — Ü (@XXIIIVMCMXCVI) August 17, 2020

Dammmmmmmmm that’s nice — Dhruv せんさい (@dhruvsensai) August 17, 2020

Despite its name suggesting otherwise, this type of squirrel is incapable of flying and glides by launching itself from treetops. They use the flaps of skin to glide and the tail acts as a stabiliser.

