Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

‘Rare occurrence in the wild’ : Tigress takes care of dead sister’s three cubs along with her four

Netizens have drawn parallels to human relationships with this rare happening in the forest and the wild cat’s story has won hearts online.

A photograph shared by Nanda on Tuesday shows seven tigers standing around what appears to be a dead animal.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda who shares interesting wildlife content on Twitter has come up with a heartwarming story of a tigress and seven cubs. Netizens have drawn parallels to human relationships with this rare happening in the forest and the wild cat’s story has won hearts online.

A photograph shared by Nanda on Tuesday shows seven tigers standing around what appears to be a dead animal.

Elaborating on the tale of the tigress and seven tiger cubs, Nanda said that four nine-month-old cubs were left orphaned after their mother died. One orphan cub was killed by an adult tiger, but after that their aunt took charge of the cubs. He also said that a tigress taking care of her dead sister’s three cubs along with her own four cubs was a rare occurrence in the wild.

“Tigress takes care of 3 cubs of her dead sister along with 4 of her own. It is also reported that she gives precedence during hunting to the cubs of her sister. Rare. (Source:Forest Department),” Nanda captioned the photo.

He further said in the comments section, “When the tigress died,it left four cubs of 9 months old. One was killed by an adult tiger. After that, aunt has taken over the duty & responsibility of the orphans, teaching them the hard ways of the jungle life. Rare occurrence in the wild.”

The tweet posted on Tuesday has garnered more than 2,300 likes so far. A user commented, “The behavior of life in the wilderness is increasingly making man more humble. Thank you, Twitter.” Another user wrote, “Hats off to this tigress for this unmatched quality, selflessness and responsibility of looking after the cubs whose mother was dead.” A third user wrote, “We should learn from the filial affection among animals.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:21:51 pm
