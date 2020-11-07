Rare footage of Dr CV Raman in Stockholm to receive Nobel Prize creates buzz online

The black-and-white footage from 1930s when was awarded the prestigious prize in Physics for Raman effect, has left many delighted online. (Source:

On the occasion of Dr C V Raman’s 132nd birth anniversary Saturday, the official handle of the Nobel Prize shared rare footage of the physicist visiting Stockholm in 1930 to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics. The black-and-white video is going viral across social media sites and has left many delighted.

Dr Raman was awarded the prestigious prize for his work on light scattering, which came to be called the ‘Raman effect’. He was the first Asian to receive a Nobel Prize in any branch of science. Watch the video here:

On the eve of Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman’s birthday, take a look at this clip from 1930 when Sir Raman had just arrived to Stockholm, Sweden to receive his Nobel Prize at the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony on 10 December. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/KgU1rTAO1Q — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) November 6, 2020

The official handle of the Nobel Prize wrote on Instagram: “Raman was awarded the physics prize ‘for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him’.”

“When light meets particles that are smaller than the light’s wavelength, the light spreads in different directions. This occurs, for example, when light packets – photons – encounter molecules in a gas,” the post added.

Talking elaborately about his findings, the agency added in 1928, the Indian scientist discovered that a small portion of the scattered light acquires other wavelengths than that of the original light. “This is because some of the incoming photons’ energy can be transferred to a molecule, giving it a higher level of energy. Among other things, the phenomenon is used to analyze different types of material,” it said.

As the video gained a lot of attention online, ‘Raman Effect’ started to to trend on Twitter with many tributes pouring in.

Tribute to great Indian physicist,Nobel Laureate,Bharata Ratna CV Raman on his Jayanthi. He made groundbreaking works in the field of light scattering which is called Raman Effect. I encourage students to study of science and become future scientists make Nation Great. pic.twitter.com/vvSqXIzXAP — 🚩Allati Rajesh Sagar 🇮🇳 (@AllatiRajeshARS) November 7, 2020

Sir CV Raman was the man of extraordinary ability. He passed his 10th standard when he was 11 year old. At the age of 15 he had a degree with a gold medal in physics. By the time he was 19 he had MA. In addition to being brilliant, he was curious about the world around him. pic.twitter.com/P9xCarYMBG — Clio’s Chronicles (@ChroniclesClio) November 7, 2020

Later wrote by #CVRaman on his experience of sitting under Union Jack while recieving the prize. How it led to his breakdown. India celebrates National Science Day on 28th Feb. Day when CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect. Let’s remember genius on his birth Anniversary. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6K7Pos4Nmg — Saffron_blood (@sharmapiyoosh9) November 7, 2020

Heartfelt tributes to Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman. Raman Effect became an important too to analyse properties of atoms and stars! I have had the honour of meeting his illustrious nephew Nobel Laureate late Prof S. Chandrasekhar in 1988, known as father of modern astrophysics. https://t.co/N2J1tqPUIs — Prof. Madan M. Sharma (@mmsharma102) November 7, 2020

Dr Raman has been honoured with a large number of honorary doctorates and memberships of scientific societies. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society early in his career (1924), and was knighted in 1929.

