Saturday, November 07, 2020
Rare footage of Dr CV Raman in Stockholm to receive Nobel Prize creates buzz online

Dr CV Raman was awarded the prestigious prize for his work on light scattering, which came to be called the 'Raman effect'. He was the first Asian to receive a Nobel Prize in any branch of science.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 7, 2020 1:07:56 pm
The black-and-white footage from 1930s when was awarded the prestigious prize in Physics for Raman effect, has left many delighted online. (Source:

On the occasion of Dr C V Raman’s 132nd birth anniversary Saturday, the official handle of the Nobel Prize shared rare footage of the physicist visiting Stockholm in 1930 to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics. The black-and-white video is going viral across social media sites and has left many delighted.

Dr Raman was awarded the prestigious prize for his work on light scattering, which came to be called the ‘Raman effect’. He was the first Asian to receive a Nobel Prize in any branch of science. Watch the video here:

The official handle of the Nobel Prize wrote on Instagram: “Raman was awarded the physics prize ‘for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him’.”

“When light meets particles that are smaller than the light’s wavelength, the light spreads in different directions. This occurs, for example, when light packets – photons – encounter molecules in a gas,” the post added.

Talking elaborately about his findings, the agency added in 1928, the Indian scientist discovered that a small portion of the scattered light acquires other wavelengths than that of the original light. “This is because some of the incoming photons’ energy can be transferred to a molecule, giving it a higher level of energy. Among other things, the phenomenon is used to analyze different types of material,” it said.

As the video gained a lot of attention online, ‘Raman Effect’ started to to trend on Twitter with many tributes pouring in.

Dr Raman has been honoured with a large number of honorary doctorates and memberships of scientific societies. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society early in his career (1924), and was knighted in 1929.

