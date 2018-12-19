Toggle Menu
Netizens slam rapper T-Pain for ‘copying’ Arijit Singh’s Aashiqui 2 songhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/rapper-t-pain-accused-copying-arijit-singhs-tum-hi-ho-5498780/

Netizens slam rapper T-Pain for ‘copying’ Arijit Singh’s Aashiqui 2 song

American rapper T-Pain has been accused of copying the tune of popular Bollywood song Tum Hi Ho. The composer of the song Mithun Sharma said that they would look into the issue.

t pain, T-pain, arjit singh, t pain steals arjit singh tum hi ho, tum hi ho aashique 2, Rapper T-Pain, composer Mithoon, tum hi ho song,
The tune was unmissable, following which many accused T-Pain of copying the tune. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

American rapper T-Pain has been accused of lifting a tune from a Bollywood song. The rapper’s latest track, That’s Yo Money, which he released on many platforms, features a reoccurring flute melody that sounds very similar to the popular Hindi song Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2 released in 2013. The tune was unmissable, following which many accused T-Pain of copying the tune.

Soon after, Mithun Sharma, the composer of the song, said that they would look into the issue. “Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this,” read his tweet. While the song has been removed from YouTube, it is still available on T-Pain’s original release tweet.

Netizens too called out the American rapper for copying the Bollywood tune. Here are some of the many reactions where people are slamming T-Pain for copying the song:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android