Netizens slam rapper T-Pain for ‘copying’ Arijit Singh’s Aashiqui 2 song

American rapper T-Pain has been accused of lifting a tune from a Bollywood song. The rapper’s latest track, That’s Yo Money, which he released on many platforms, features a reoccurring flute melody that sounds very similar to the popular Hindi song Tum Hi Ho from the movie Aashiqui 2 released in 2013. The tune was unmissable, following which many accused T-Pain of copying the tune.

Soon after, Mithun Sharma, the composer of the song, said that they would look into the issue. “Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this,” read his tweet. While the song has been removed from YouTube, it is still available on T-Pain’s original release tweet.

Netizens too called out the American rapper for copying the Bollywood tune. Here are some of the many reactions where people are slamming T-Pain for copying the song:

Sir, the instrumental is simply a copy of #TumHiHo — Md Dipty Prodhan Dipto (@dipty98) December 15, 2018

@TPAIN yes the way u have used it its really not correct its better u create original work this song is so close to us and @Mithoon11 spends years for creating his work plz do not use it in this way may d lord give u wisdom — Resham Talwar (@Rj_Resham) December 15, 2018

Copy of Tum Hi Ho 😡 — Prince Chauhan (@Prince1Chauhan) December 16, 2018

Lmao. T Pain accused of plagiarising new song from Aashiqui 2’s Tum Hi Ho. World, why you so strange? https://t.co/FfmvJYdbNx — Divyani Rattanpal (@Divyanie) December 18, 2018

Did…someone really use a Bollywood song without permission? Damn that’s new. https://t.co/wmjRNcsc2b — 🌙 (@andcoffee_) December 17, 2018

Waiting for him to call it inspiration. Like some of our people are doing. @Mithoon11 @TSeries — Jitendra Singh (@sitapurwale) December 15, 2018