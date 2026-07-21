Rapido driver refuses rides to those against CJP movement: ‘It’s about our future’

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the driver's stance.

As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s protest march in Delhi continues to dominate social media, stories of people extending support in their own ways are also grabbing attention online.

One such moment involves a Rapido driver whose conversation with a passenger has gone viral after he told her why he has been dropping people off at the protest site.

In the now-viral Instagram video, content creator Harshita Rathore is heard speaking to her Rapido driver as they approach Jantar Mantar.

“Kitne logon ko aap utaar chuke hain aap Jantar Mantar? (How many people have you dropped off at Jantar Mantar?)” she asks him.