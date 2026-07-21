Rapido driver refuses rides to those against CJP movement: ‘It’s about our future’

As the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s protest march in Delhi continues to dominate social media, stories of people extending support in their own ways are also grabbing attention online.
One such moment involves a Rapido driver whose conversation with a passenger has gone viral after he told her why he has been dropping people off at the protest site.
In the now-viral Instagram video, content creator Harshita Rathore is heard speaking to her Rapido driver as they approach Jantar Mantar.
“Kitne logon ko aap utaar chuke hain aap Jantar Mantar? (How many people have you dropped off at Jantar Mantar?)” she asks him.
“Bohot log hain (There have been many people),” the driver replies.
Harshita then asks if she was against the protest. To this, the driver responds, “Main yahin utaar deta (I would have dropped you right here).”
She also asks him why he feels so strongly about the protest.
“Humare bhavishya ki baat hai, humare aane waali peedhi bhi kharaab hogi aur agar aap khilaaf ho toh humare khilaaf jaa rahe ho toh hum kaise aapko bol de ki chalo madam hum aapko chhod rahe hain (It is about our future. The coming generations will also suffer. And if you are against it, then you are going against us, so how can I simply say, ‘Come, madam, I’ll drop you there)?” he tells her.
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Harshita captioned it with a simple message: “Salute to him.”
The video has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the driver’s stance.
“You can support at any capacity,” one user wrote.
“The audacity we truly need rn,” another commented.
“Yesterday a Rapido driver refused money when he dropped me off at Jantar Mantar,” a third person shared.
Others also applauded the driver’s actions.
“This man knows better than half of the ‘educated’ people that I know!” one comment read.
“Good decision while doing his job. Supporting in his own little way,” another user wrote.
The viral video comes against the backdrop of Monday’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, when thousands gathered in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak.
The protest later turned violent, with videos showing the Delhi Police using lathis and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, prompting criticism on social media over what many described as excessive use of force.