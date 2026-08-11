‘I got scared’: Noida woman books Rapido bike, rider arrives in car

The bike shown on the Rapido app never arrived. Instead, a man turned up in a car and allegedly repeatedly asked a Delhi-based consultant to get inside during a late-night booking in Noida. Rapido responded to her complaint, saying it has taken action against the reported captain’s account.

In a LinkedIn post, Moni Shandilya said the incident occurred around 11.07 pm near Gate No. 4 of the Metro Station at Sector 16 in Noida. She had booked a Rapido bike to get home, with the app showing a Hero Splendor and the rider’s name as Anmol Mishra.

However, she said that a few minutes later, a Maruti Ritz pulled up instead of the bike she had booked. “I was obviously confused because I had booked a bike, not a cab,” Shandilya wrote.

She said the man inside the car was the same person she had been speaking to over the phone, but his appearance did not match the rider’s profile picture on the app.

‘I went blank’

Shandilya said the man claimed his bike had broken down and that he had come in a car instead. She alleged that he then asked her to get into the vehicle. “I said no. He kept insisting. At that point, I got scared and started shouting at him,” she wrote.

The man eventually told her he was leaving and said he would cancel the ride. Shandilya, however, said she was the one who ultimately cancelled the booking.

She said she “went blank” and was simply focused on reaching home safely. “All I could think about was getting home safely,” she wrote.

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Shandilya also stressed that she did not believe the issue was limited to women. “If a man had been in the same situation, I don’t think it would have been safe for him either,” she said.

She urged Rapido to look into the incident and investigate the person who arrived at the pickup location in the car. “I’m safe now, but I really hope this is taken seriously so that this doesn’t happen to someone else,” she wrote.

Read the post:

Rapido’s response

Rapido Support responded to the post, acknowledging the seriousness of the complaint, saying it understood the impact of what she had experienced.

“Please be assured that such behavior is not acceptable under any circumstances and does not align with the service standards we strive to maintain,” the company said.

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Rapido added that “immediate action” had been taken against the reported captain’s account and that necessary measures had also been initiated to prevent similar incidents.

‘Thankfully, I had read your post’

The incident also prompted other LinkedIn users to share their own experiences with Rapido bookings.

“I faced the same situation a few mins ago. Thankfully I had read your post last evening so I didn’t board the vehicle. I booked an auto and instead the guy comes with a cab and says I have an auto and a cab. So please board it. Clearly I denied onboarding it was not expected,” one user commented.

“Its not just women, but men are not safe as well, lets put it this way HUMANS ARE NOT SAFE!! Just because of few people are getting betrayed, harmed and deceived… Even I had a similar instance,” another user wrote.

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“Stopped using rapido a long time ago because it was always the case of a different rider and vehicle coming!” a third person added.