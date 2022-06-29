scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer inspires flood of memes, check out the best ones here

In the shows trailer, Ranveer Singh is seen running for his life as fast as he can from a black bear in the wild, and netizens have started to use it in relatable situations, starting a laughing riot online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2022 1:27:51 pm
Ranveer Singh running from a wild bear has sparked many memes on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his charismatic performances and eccentric fashion choices. Now, the star has embraced his adventurous side and has announced his next reality show venture — the interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. While the show doesn’t air until next month, fans are having a blast crafting memes, based on the trailer.  Now, one showing the actor running has caught everyone’s attention.

Much like Grylls’s popular Discovery show Man vs Wild, the Netflix original show also revolves around the same theme. The first trailer shows him on a daredevil quest to secure a rare flower for his wife Deepika Padukone.

Also Read |‘Khilji in 21st century’: Ranveer Singh’s Gucci photoshoot triggers hilarious meme-fest online

As all is fair in love and war, the Gully Boy star is seen traversing across mountains, jungles, and caves while having close encounters with wild animals. On one occasion, he pulls out his sunglasses, and on another, he appears to dance in the wilderness. He also yells in disgust after smearing wolf excreta on his forehead, and later appears to be caught in a dilemma about whether to eat maggots or boar testicles.

While fans were intrigued to see how far he goes for love, many have shared memes online. In a nail-biting snippet, the Bollywood actor is seen running for his life as fast as he can from a black bear in the wild, now, netizens have started to use it in relatable situations, starting a laughing riot online.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

 

Among Indian celebrities, Grylls previously has collaborated with Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth on special episodes, as well as with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>

Ranveer vs Wild will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 8.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement