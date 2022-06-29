Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls trailer inspires flood of memes, check out the best ones here

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his charismatic performances and eccentric fashion choices. Now, the star has embraced his adventurous side and has announced his next reality show venture — the interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. While the show doesn’t air until next month, fans are having a blast crafting memes, based on the trailer. Now, one showing the actor running has caught everyone’s attention.

Much like Grylls’s popular Discovery show Man vs Wild, the Netflix original show also revolves around the same theme. The first trailer shows him on a daredevil quest to secure a rare flower for his wife Deepika Padukone.

As all is fair in love and war, the Gully Boy star is seen traversing across mountains, jungles, and caves while having close encounters with wild animals. On one occasion, he pulls out his sunglasses, and on another, he appears to dance in the wilderness. He also yells in disgust after smearing wolf excreta on his forehead, and later appears to be caught in a dilemma about whether to eat maggots or boar testicles.

While fans were intrigued to see how far he goes for love, many have shared memes online. In a nail-biting snippet, the Bollywood actor is seen running for his life as fast as he can from a black bear in the wild, now, netizens have started to use it in relatable situations, starting a laughing riot online.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

Kids in Desi Weddings pic.twitter.com/e5A3VU3vgX — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 28, 2022

POV : Backbenchers After Seeing Class Teacher on Bunk Day pic.twitter.com/5DN3EYmVIS — Rajeev Hitman 🇮🇳 (@Hmka_join_krlo) June 28, 2022

Me, after seeing 3-4 dogs on the street pic.twitter.com/PevXOyQv9h — HUNTSMAN 🐇 (@hp_mode2) June 27, 2022

Ranveer be like isko harana namumkin hai pic.twitter.com/4lgZHPtgl5 — Sumit (@sumittkar) June 28, 2022

*Someone tries to make a conversation * Introvert me: pic.twitter.com/03aBl4mJRr — Kofta (@sharmajiihere) June 27, 2022

Me when siblings starts getting beaten up by mom : pic.twitter.com/3tWokOxUmx — 🅱🆄🅽🅽🆈🥳🌈 (@aakash_lakhia) June 27, 2022

only person that can defeat and win Gen. Aladin pic.twitter.com/LUx6KLq9Dy — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) June 27, 2022

as soon as 7 pheras are completed

me towards food counter: pic.twitter.com/nOSHHgzKHo — BHAVESH (@shawarmasimp) June 27, 2022

Earth’s mightiest hero ke saath Earth’s goofiest hero 😭 pic.twitter.com/1Qy2BNo4AN — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) June 27, 2022

Nothing just Madhav teaching Vasooli bhai how to walk like Sanjay Dutt pic.twitter.com/u9RaKQrSR9 — PrinCe (@Prince8bx) June 27, 2022

Guys running away from their ex’s memories pic.twitter.com/HBQZ80SmnY — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) June 27, 2022

Wireless electricity ka aviskar karo koi 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/fUaviNubVi — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) June 27, 2022

Among Indian celebrities, Grylls previously has collaborated with Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth on special episodes, as well as with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ranveer vs Wild will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 8.