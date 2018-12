Ranveer Singh’s Simmba inspires ‘Tell me something I don’t know’ memes on social media

The much-awaited trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Simmba finally released and fans just couldn’t keep calm. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is a remake of the Telugu film Temper, which was released in 2015. However, the movie trailer garnered a mixed reaction from fans and followers as many felt that the trailer was no different from the other movies directed by Shetty.

In the movie, Singh plays the role of Simmba, a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a life-changing incident. The three-minute movie trailer, which was released on December 3, shows a buffed up Singh alongside Sara Ali Khan.

However, the trailer also triggered several jokes and memes soon after its release. One particular scene from the trailer, where Singh can be heard telling Sonu Sood, who plays the villain in the movie, “Tell me something I don’t know” has now become a viral meme.

Breathing in Delhi these days be like. #SimmbaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Au4qCd8rCL — Bade Chote (@badechote) December 3, 2018

Getting Simba For Simmba pic.twitter.com/CUH7rGVNzb — Romz (@RomanaRaza) December 3, 2018

Simmba is just Rohit Shetty retweeting Singham — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) December 3, 2018

#simmbaTrailer Viewers: Rohit Shetty is just using Singham’s lagecy to promote Simmba. Abhishek bacchan: pic.twitter.com/j57YwyziP8 — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 3, 2018