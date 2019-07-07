Toggle Menu
Ranveer Singh’s uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev for upcoming movie ’83 leaves fans impressed

While Ranveer Singh's uncanny resemblance to the former all-rounder cricketer was praised by many including the director, it also triggered several reactions online

On his birthday, actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to reveal his look for his upcoming sports drama ’83. “On my special day, here’s presenting The Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev,” wrote the 34-year-old actor while sharing his photo as the former Indian cricket team captain, whose role he will be essaying in the movie.

While Singh’s uncanny resemblance to the former all-rounder cricketer was praised by many including the director, it also triggered several reactions online. Moreover, many also complimented the make-up artist for the impressive job.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the movie stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu among others. Expected to release in 2020, the film aims to recreate the 1983 Cricket World Cup won by India national cricket team.

