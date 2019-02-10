Toggle Menu
‘Yeh bhai kya phenta hai?’ wonder fans as Ranveer Singh’s latest attire triggers meme fest online

 Yet again it was Singh's outfit that got everyone talking. Designed by Manish Arora, Singh wore a powder blue fur jacket with patched stickers on it and many thought he resembled James P. Sullivan, a fictional character from the movie Monster Inc.

Gangsta of Love,” wrote Singh as he shared the pictures of his outfit on Twitter.

There is no denying the fact that actor Ranveer Singh leaves no stone unturned while experimenting with fashion. From his quirky zebra print suits to eccentric gender-fluid clothing, the 33-year-old seems to have tried them all. However, just when his fans thought that he couldn’t get any “crazier” with his fashion choices, the actor proved them wrong.

The actor along with co-star Alia Bhatt and director Zoya Akhtar was in Germany for the premiere of their upcoming film Gully Boy at the Berlin International Film Festival. However, it was his outfit that got a lot of attention. “Gangsta of Love,” wrote Singh as he shared the pictures on Twitter.

