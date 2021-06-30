‘Khilji in 21st century’: Ranveer Singh’s Gucci photoshoot triggers hilarious meme-fest online

With just three images shared on Instagram, his name started to dominate trends on Twitter in India.

When it comes to making bold and eccentric fashion statements, actor Ranveer Singh always steals the show. On Wednesday, the Gully Boy actor took social media by storm, when he released pictures from a Gucci photoshoot.

In a photo, Ranveer was seen donning an ocean blue tracksuit, with a gold necklace. And if that was not enough, he wore the luxury brand’s mustard yellow monogrammed socks, along with matching sunglasses, showing off his long tresses.

He upped his fashion game in another photo, paying homage to Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, layering his outfit with a beige monogrammed trench coat and red hat. Ranveer Singh, who is known for breaking stereotypes with androgynous fashion experiments, also accessorised his iconic looks with a black Jackie 1961 purse from the brand’s recent Gucci Beloved campaign.

While Ranveer Singh’s photos caught the eye of many actors and noted fashion designers, the photos went viral and became fodder for memes. His name started to dominate trends on Twitter in India.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

First day in office after lockdown pic.twitter.com/5z3vpommUz — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 30, 2021

When your wife says “jo mera hai sab tumhara hai” and you take her seriously. pic.twitter.com/jnaqMjtC82 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 30, 2021

How would khilji look like in 21st Century?? Here it is – 😂😭#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XfeASYQ81Q — 🆁🅾🅷🅰🅽♡ (@HeyItsRohantic) June 30, 2021

When you are trying to maintain your balance in the Mumbai Local Trains #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/XlmSV7dQz8 — Zainul Aabdin Sayyad (@zainul_sayyad) June 30, 2021