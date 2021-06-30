scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

‘Khilji in 21st century’: Ranveer Singh’s Gucci photoshoot triggers hilarious meme-fest online

In his recent photoshoot, Ranveer Singh donned an ocean blue tracksuit, paired with a gold necklace.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2021 4:46:14 pm
ranveer singh, ranveer singh gucci, ranveer singh memes, ranveer gucci memes, ranveer singh quirky looks, ranveer singh meme looks, indian expressWith just three images shared on Instagram, his name started to dominate trends on Twitter in India.

When it comes to making bold and eccentric fashion statements, actor Ranveer Singh always steals the show.  On Wednesday, the Gully Boy actor took social media by storm, when he released pictures from a Gucci photoshoot.

In a photo, Ranveer was seen donning an ocean blue tracksuit, with a gold necklace. And if that was not enough, he wore the luxury brand’s mustard yellow monogrammed socks, along with matching sunglasses, showing off his long tresses.

He upped his fashion game in another photo, paying homage to Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, layering his outfit with a beige monogrammed trench coat and red hat. Ranveer Singh, who is known for breaking stereotypes with androgynous fashion experiments, also accessorised his iconic looks with a black Jackie 1961 purse from the brand’s recent Gucci Beloved campaign.

While Ranveer Singh’s photos caught the eye of many actors and noted fashion designers, the photos went viral and became fodder for memes. His name started to dominate trends on Twitter in India.

Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X