Ranveer Singh goes naked for magazine shoot, memes break the internet

Known for his eccentric and flamboyant sartorial choices, it is not unusual for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to get everyone talking about his photoshoots. However, on Thursday evening he broke the internet after posing bare for Paper magazine’s cover. As his daring photos have left fans in a frenzy, netizens are having a field day, giving it ample meme-treatment.

Singh, who loves to make a statement with his fashion choices, often breaking gender norms and swapping pants for skirts, this time went all the way and posed naked. The photos quickly went viral, surprising and even shocking fans. In an interview with the magazine, the Ram-Leela actor said he can be “naked in front of a thousand people”. For the uninitiated, the photoshoot is a homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

In his interview with the magazine, where he was dubbed “the last Bollywood superstar”, Ranveer Singh spoke about how the pandemic left a deep impact on him. “Everything’s gone to shit. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f**king journey. It’s agonizing to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it’s just the way I am, it’s how I’m wired,” he opened up in a candid tête-à-tête.

The viral photos soon triggered an array of responses from netizens. While some lauded him for being “brave” and said it requires “guts to bare it all”, others could not stop commenting about his physique and the hard work he put in, saying it gave them #FitnessGoals.

It didn’t take long, however, for the trolls to emerge, resulting in a host of jokes and memes online. Many drew parallels to dressing choices in the summer months or going broke. “Mumbaikars when they find themselves in Delhi during summer,” quipped one user, posting a picture of the 83 actor, while another joked, “Ranveer got so much trolled for funky clothes. That’s the reason he decided to not wear any”.

As memes took over Twitter and #RanveerSingh dominated trends in the country, some also attempted to fix it by photoshopping the images to make them safe for public viewing.

Ranveer Singh breaking the internet is not new; be it for his over-the-top ensembles or scenes from his movies, he continues to be among the top picks for desi memers online.