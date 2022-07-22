Ranveer Singh goes naked for magazine shoot, memes break the internet

Updated: July 22, 2022 11:52:25 am
Known for his eccentric and flamboyant sartorial choices, it is not unusual for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to get everyone talking about his photoshoots. However, on Thursday evening he broke the internet after posing bare for Paper magazine’s cover. As his daring photos have left fans in a frenzy, netizens are having a field day, giving it ample meme-treatment.
Singh, who loves to make a statement with his fashion choices, often breaking gender norms and swapping pants for skirts, this time went all the way and posed naked. The photos quickly went viral, surprising and even shocking fans. In an interview with the magazine, the Ram-Leela actor said he can be “naked in front of a thousand people”. For the uninitiated, the photoshoot is a homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.
In his interview with the magazine, where he was dubbed “the last Bollywood superstar”, Ranveer Singh spoke about how the pandemic left a deep impact on him. “Everything’s gone to shit. I understand that this journey of life is an agonizing f**king journey. It’s agonizing to just exist. I am hyper-sensitive to everything around me, it’s just the way I am, it’s how I’m wired,” he opened up in a candid tête-à-tête.
View this post on Instagram
The viral photos soon triggered an array of responses from netizens. While some lauded him for being “brave” and said it requires “guts to bare it all”, others could not stop commenting about his physique and the hard work he put in, saying it gave them #FitnessGoals.
It didn’t take long, however, for the trolls to emerge, resulting in a host of jokes and memes online. Many drew parallels to dressing choices in the summer months or going broke. “Mumbaikars when they find themselves in Delhi during summer,” quipped one user, posting a picture of the 83 actor, while another joked, “Ranveer got so much trolled for funky clothes. That’s the reason he decided to not wear any”.
As memes took over Twitter and #RanveerSingh dominated trends in the country, some also attempted to fix it by photoshopping the images to make them safe for public viewing.
Check out some of the funniest reactions here:
Being Ranveer is tough. Guy got trolled for wearing clothes all these days and now for not wearing it.
— Soul Wanderer🎆 (@dumbinfidel) July 22, 2022
#RanveerSingh to unknown artist: pic.twitter.com/TzbdWqZ4PI
— Ash hab (@A_S_H_47) July 21, 2022
People to #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/vL3rJV4mkd
— 🀄 (@ghostxist) July 22, 2022
Fixed it.#RanveerSingh #ranveervswild pic.twitter.com/uDdQSobdof
— Nobody (@to_mani) July 21, 2022
Fixed it pic.twitter.com/vo473qKHSZ
— Palak🤡 (@Woh_meow_hai) July 21, 2022
#RanveerSingh literally went pic.twitter.com/iv4AKbKU9z
— Prateek (@BlueBoxerCult) July 21, 2022
People asking #RanveerSingh right now
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xs0NJyfy6T
— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 21, 2022
Salary credited After paying bills pic.twitter.com/krzkNNiMou
— Chai Kadak ☕ (@Chai_n_love) July 21, 2022
The Creation of #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/lCpXQApL9g
— Sadman Kabbo (@sadman4kabbo) July 21, 2022
Ranveer VS lizard #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/zZji2NuGTa
— Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) July 21, 2022
#RanveerSingh
Karann Johar after seeing Ranveer Nude photoshoot:- pic.twitter.com/6rmffenWZR
— Himanshu Laddha (@daalchawal96) July 21, 2022
Me after accidentally looking at Ranveer Singh’s nudes on my Insta feed pic.twitter.com/GgFJXbnNy8
— Rohan (@Rohxnnn) July 21, 2022
Deepika Padukone after ranveer’s latest photos – #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/JeMMmqe7yv
— Vivek Ojha🇮🇳 (@bhrashtvivek) July 21, 2022
Ranveer Singh breaking the internet is not new; be it for his over-the-top ensembles or scenes from his movies, he continues to be among the top picks for desi memers online.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh govt accords ‘Y’ category security to SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar
Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation polls: Final voters’ list published, but uncertainty remains on ward system
Ukraine tries to make the case that it can win, citing recent strikes
Brendon McCullum happy with Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement, says the England skipper can ‘immerse himself’ in Tests
The Gray Man movie review: Despite two charismatic leads and an efficient Dhanush, the film is just serviceable
Simbu’s father T Rajendar returns from US after medical treatment
In its 15th year, FDCI India Couture Week celebrates ‘haute couture’, also known as ‘a way of life’
Relaying of Old Madras Road necessitates traffic diversions in east Bengaluru
You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings
CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Board ‘trying hard’ to announce today, says official
Laal Singh Chaddha is a very desi film: Atul Kulkarni