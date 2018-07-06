The funniest jokes Ranveer Singh’s wacky fashion sense inspired on the Internet

happy birthday, Ranveer Singh: One has to give it to the man for experimenting and not shying away from turning up in some bizarre, eye-catchy outfits! happy birthday, Ranveer Singh: One has to give it to the man for experimenting and not shying away from turning up in some bizarre, eye-catchy outfits!

Ranveer Singh is, hands-down, one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry currently. Additionally, he is also known for his wacky sense of humour, his zeal, his thumping dance moves, his sizzling on-screen (and off-screen) chemistry with Deepika Padukone and last, but definitely not the least, his eccentric, quirky sense of style. One has to give it to the man for experimenting and not shying away from turning up in some bizarre, eye-catchy outfits!

More often than not, his fashion sense has even got the dice rolling on the Internet, where fans and followers of the actor would gladly go to town making memes of his sartorial choices. Singh, on his part, never seem to have minded. After all, when everyone is in a rush to fit in, Singh seems to have carved a niche for himself through his experiments with fashion, some of which are even inclusive of androgynous and gender-fluid choices.

And on his birthday today (July 6), we decided to curate some of the funniest jokes his outfits inspired on Twitter, all in good humour!

— Natik 🇮🇳 (@natikonline) 21 January 2018

Deepika : I love old bollywood movies Ranveer : Say no more pic.twitter.com/oJCtuvtx0V — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) 20 January 2018

Deepika : Meri black salwar kameez kahan hai Ranveer Singh : I am wearing it babe pic.twitter.com/87a64XHcHQ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 23 December 2016

When someone enters a malaria belt, wearing a machchhardani and other protections.@HaramiParindey pic.twitter.com/9n8Vq8SX57 — Doc-yard (@RingerLactate_) 23 December 2016

When you want to impress your Girlfriend from Middle East but love India too.. pic.twitter.com/P91IB6eORz — Piggi #RYP (@PagluPiggu) 20 February 2017

“Deepika ki dress nai mil rahi hai” pic.twitter.com/4pY6MKZ5sE — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) May 22, 2017

Here’s wishing Ranveer Singh a very happy birthday and more eccentricity-inspired outfits to come!

