These memes on Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding are breaking the internet

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone created quite a buzz on social media after the duo announced their wedding date. (Source: ashveersingh06/Twitter)

“I love Ranveer for his emotional capabilities and expression. Hate him for his lifestyle and I tolerate (his) fashion sense,” Deepika Padukone told Karan Johar as she spoke about Ranveer Singh on the sixth season of TV show Koffee with Karan. The Ramleela duo, who recently revealed the date of their much-awaited wedding, were all that netizens could talk about after the announcement. On Sunday, Padukone tweeted the wedding card. The wedding card read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November 2018.”

While Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple, many people also initiated a discussion around the elaborate and wacky wardrobe of the Band Baaja Baaraat actor. Agreeing with Padukone’s comment on Johar’s talk show, many wondered whether Padukone’s attire would clash with Singh on their wedding day. What followed was a series of hilarious jokes and memes.

Reporter: So what will you guys be wearing for your wedding ? Deepika: For Mehndi, a floral suit by Sabyasanchi

For Wedding, a Red Lehnga by Manish Malhotra

and for Reception, a Coral Saree by Anaita Shroff Reporter: and Ranveer you ? Ranveer: Ye mera hi to btaya Deepu ne !! — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) October 21, 2018

Deepika n ranveer doing their wedding shopping. pic.twitter.com/9Y0Fk4KwXe — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 21, 2018

Wedding Day #RanveerWedsDeepika

Deepika’s Mom – Deepu what’s taking you so long, everyone’s waiting for you. Deepika – Mom my wedding lehnga is missing Ranveer – Panditji I am ready pic.twitter.com/nITpz7gcvr — Maarwadi (@Kesariyo_Balam) October 21, 2018

me: ranveer deepika announced their wedding dates it’s 14-15 nov

mom: oh no tab toh hum bangkok mein hai

😂😂 ok mom — riddhi (@goodriddhance) October 21, 2018

Exclusive look of Ranveer Singh’s dress for Ranveer Deepika Wedding. pic.twitter.com/Do5PUtAUnl — E. (@EngineeRoholic) October 21, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are finally getting married. The Pandit will be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 21, 2018

News flash: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their wedding date!

Le girls having crush on Ranveer Singh: pic.twitter.com/dcm16e3nLj — Varsha Mahankar (@I_am_vrm) October 21, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor about to bust out his turban for round 2 of Channa Mereya.. #DeepikaWedsRanveer 🌚 pic.twitter.com/IRc6pzb98c — Little Wanderer (@Hasmitha_) October 21, 2018

So Deepika and Ranveer are getting married.

Me getting ready to admire all their wedding outfits: pic.twitter.com/1wWLysW3RX — R 🍑 (@rawrjes) October 21, 2018

Arjun Kapoor after he came to know that Ranveer Singh is getting married to Deepika Padukone. pic.twitter.com/DP1Pj5GTAj — Bade Chote (@badechote) October 21, 2018

*ranveer orders a lahnga*

deepika : wow it's so pretty. thank you

Ranveer : pic.twitter.com/5XABjG19EG — Manish🇮🇳 (@Man_isssh) October 21, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd