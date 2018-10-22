Follow Us:
Monday, October 22, 2018
These memes on Deepika-Ranveer’s wedding are breaking the internet

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding date via Twitter and left netizens in a frenzy. While many congratulated the couple, others wondered what the Band Baaja Baaraat actor would wear on his wedding.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 22, 2018 1:11:38 pm

Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone Wedding Date, deepika ranveer wedding, deepika ranveer wedding date, Ranveer Singh wedding date, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding Date, Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone marriage date, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding, Deepika Ranveer, deepika wedding, ranveer wedding, deepika padukone wedding, ranveer singh wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone created quite a buzz on social media after the duo announced their wedding date. (Source: ashveersingh06/Twitter)

“I love Ranveer for his emotional capabilities and expression. Hate him for his lifestyle and I tolerate (his) fashion sense,” Deepika Padukone told Karan Johar as she spoke about Ranveer Singh on the sixth season of TV show Koffee with Karan. The Ramleela duo, who recently revealed the date of their much-awaited wedding, were all that netizens could talk about after the announcement. On Sunday, Padukone tweeted the wedding card. The wedding card read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November 2018.”

While Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple, many people also initiated a discussion around the elaborate and wacky wardrobe of the Band Baaja Baaraat actor. Agreeing with Padukone’s comment on Johar’s talk show, many wondered whether Padukone’s attire would clash with Singh on their wedding day. What followed was a series of hilarious jokes and memes.

