Ranu Mondal sings ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, video gets mixed reactions online

Ranu Mondal, who rose to fame after a video of her singing ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral two years ago, has now attempted to sing ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ — the Sri Lankan song that has bewitched Indian hearts.

Back in 2019, Mondal became an overnight internet sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma hai’ at Ranaghat railway station in Kolkata was widely circulated on social media. This sudden recognition provided Mondal with a platform to showcase her talent at a reality singing TV show. Composer Himesh Reshammiya had also given her the opportunity to sing in his movie ‘Happy Hardy and Heer‘.

Now, Mondal seems to have caught the attention of netizens yet again with her cover of the popular song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ sung by Yohani and Satheeshan. The video was shared by YouTuber Rondhon Porichoy and has garnered over five lakh views.

Here, take a look:

Mondal also sang ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ by a 10-year-old boy Sahdev Dirdo from Chattisgarh.

The video has received mixed reactions online. While many praised Mondal for attempting a song in a different language, others were disappointed with her singing.