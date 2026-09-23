Ranthambore tiger naps on road, leaves 30 safari jeeps waiting: ‘Classic India Traffic jam’

A tiger brought safaris to a standstill at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park after settling down for a nap in the middle of a forest track, leaving a long line of safari vehicles waiting for the big cat to move.

Foreign tourist Elena captured the unusual encounter on camera and shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, the tiger can be seen lying comfortably on the road while several safari jeeps wait nearby. Tourists appear to be keeping their distance as they watch the animal rest.

The wait eventually paid off when the tiger woke up, stretched and slowly walked away into the forest, seemingly unfazed by the crowd of visitors and cameras around it.