A tiger’s ‘home’ turned into parking lot: Viral Ranthambore video sparks outrage over safari chaos

Tourists in the video – a mix of foreigners and locals – can be seen snapping photos as the tiger stands still

A video filmed inside Ranthambore National Park is going viral for all the wrong reasons, and it’s not an easy watch. What should have been a routine wildlife sighting quickly turns into a chaotic scene, with a tiger boxed in by safari vehicles on nearly every side, leaving it with almost no room to roam around.

The clip, originally shared by Instagram user Monty Bhatt (monty_thetraveller), captures a swarm of jeeps crowding a narrow stretch of the park. As more vehicles pile in, the situation begins to resemble a traffic jam rather than a safari. At one point, things get so congested that people are seen trying to manually manage the flow of vehicles, with someone even signalling a car behind to stop.