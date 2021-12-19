scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Randeep Hooda shares video of tiger chasing prey, video goes viral

In the video, a gaur is seen running for its life at lightning speed as the tiger keeps chasing it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 19, 2021 10:06:26 pm
Randeep Hooda, Tiger hunting, tiger video, gaur, wildlife, Satpura tiger reserve, Madhya Pradesh, social media viral, indian expressThe video posted on Wednesday has garnered over 32,000 views and over 1,000 likes.

A video shared by actor Randeep Hooda, in which a tiger is seen chasing its prey inside the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, has taken the internet by storm.

In the short clip, the tiger can be seen prancing towards a gaur. The prey keeps running for its life at lightning speed while the tigress shortens the distance between both of them. Tourists can also be seen capturing the moments in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video posted on Wednesday has garnered over 32,000 views and over 1,000 likes. It has left netizens intrigued, with many asking if the tigress ended up killing the gaur. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted, “Was he able to take it down?” Another user commented, “Now that’s the biggest suspense than baahubali.”

“She’s a young tigress coming into her own .. she paused on the first pounce being rightfully cautious as it was a pretty big Gaur and also with the big bull nearby .. she didn’t score this particular kill but I’m sure the day is not far when she will,” replied Hooda on Twitter.

Recently, Hooda had shared the video of six tigers strolling in Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra.

Similar to the incident in Satpura Tiger Reserve, a group of tourists had a close encounter with a lion chasing its prey. The viral video showed the tourists inside the safari jeep stopping just in time as they spotted a lion in pursuit of what seemed like a gazelle.

