Randeep Hooda shares video of tiger chasing prey, video goes viral

The video posted on Wednesday has garnered over 32,000 views and over 1,000 likes.

A video shared by actor Randeep Hooda, in which a tiger is seen chasing its prey inside the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, has taken the internet by storm.

In the short clip, the tiger can be seen prancing towards a gaur. The prey keeps running for its life at lightning speed while the tigress shortens the distance between both of them. Tourists can also be seen capturing the moments in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video posted on Wednesday has garnered over 32,000 views and over 1,000 likes. It has left netizens intrigued, with many asking if the tigress ended up killing the gaur. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted, “Was he able to take it down?” Another user commented, “Now that’s the biggest suspense than baahubali.”

“She’s a young tigress coming into her own .. she paused on the first pounce being rightfully cautious as it was a pretty big Gaur and also with the big bull nearby .. she didn’t score this particular kill but I’m sure the day is not far when she will,” replied Hooda on Twitter.

She’s a young tigress coming into her own .. she paused on the first pounce being rightfully cautious as it was a pretty big Gaur and also with the big bull nearby .. she didn’t score this particular kill but I’m sure the day is not far when she will 🐅 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 19, 2021

wow. Any idea what happened next? — Sarith -#StaySafe (@PgSarith) December 19, 2021

Wow. Now, that’s what I call a paisa wasool safari. Tiger managed to hunt the Gaur? — Arun Rajaraman (@arun_rajaraman) December 19, 2021

i observed that there is another buffalo in the starting standing leisurely why tiger is not chasing it instead going for difficult chase🤔 — Yrulate (@pmanikanta530) December 19, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Recently, Hooda had shared the video of six tigers strolling in Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra.

Similar to the incident in Satpura Tiger Reserve, a group of tourists had a close encounter with a lion chasing its prey. The viral video showed the tourists inside the safari jeep stopping just in time as they spotted a lion in pursuit of what seemed like a gazelle.