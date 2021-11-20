scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Randeep Hooda shares ‘incredible’ clip of six tigers walking together in Maharashtra forest

Many wildlife photographers and forest officers weighed in to say it was a extremely rare to see a big group of animals walking together.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 5:24:12 pm
randeep hooda, tiger spotting, indian forests tigers, tiger videos maharashtra forest, Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, viral video, indian expressThe spectacular moment was captured at Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra.

For any nature enthusiast going on a forest tour, spotting any animal in its natural habitat is a big treat. One man, however, got very lucky when he saw not one but six tigers together on a jungle trail. The stunning video came to light when actor and wildlife photographer Randeep Hooda shared it on Twitter, leaving fellow netizens feeling jealous.

In the video going viral, a person on a forest jeep was seen filming a streak of tigers strolling in the forest area quite nonchalantly. The person zooms it closer to show all the wild cats calmly enjoying their morning walk on the vehicle tracks. While seeing tigers in many Indian forest is not that uncommon but spotting so many is surely a very rare sight.

According to Hooda, the spectacular moment was captured at Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra. Blown away by the special sighting himself, and expressing how big of a deal it is, the Highway actor wrote: “Chappar Phad ke”, while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The tourism department of the country and the state of Maharashtra thanked the Bollywood actor for sharing and highlighting such beauty of Indian forest, hoping it would boost the pandemic-hit tourism industry. Many commented that while even spotting deer is difficult, seeing so many tigers at such proximity is such a blessing.

