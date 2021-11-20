Randeep Hooda shares ‘incredible’ clip of six tigers walking together in Maharashtra forest

For any nature enthusiast going on a forest tour, spotting any animal in its natural habitat is a big treat. One man, however, got very lucky when he saw not one but six tigers together on a jungle trail. The stunning video came to light when actor and wildlife photographer Randeep Hooda shared it on Twitter, leaving fellow netizens feeling jealous.

In the video going viral, a person on a forest jeep was seen filming a streak of tigers strolling in the forest area quite nonchalantly. The person zooms it closer to show all the wild cats calmly enjoying their morning walk on the vehicle tracks. While seeing tigers in many Indian forest is not that uncommon but spotting so many is surely a very rare sight.

According to Hooda, the spectacular moment was captured at Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra. Blown away by the special sighting himself, and expressing how big of a deal it is, the Highway actor wrote: “Chappar Phad ke”, while sharing the clip.

Chappar Phad ke .. Umrer – karhandla VC : WA forward pic.twitter.com/qrQUb4Jk5P — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 19, 2021

The tourism department of the country and the state of Maharashtra thanked the Bollywood actor for sharing and highlighting such beauty of Indian forest, hoping it would boost the pandemic-hit tourism industry. Many commented that while even spotting deer is difficult, seeing so many tigers at such proximity is such a blessing.

Thank you @RandeepHooda for bringing forth this Incredible view featuring a streak of Tigers from Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra!#DekhoApnaDesh @maha_tourism https://t.co/09XVN15VDR — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) November 20, 2021

@RandeepHooda thank you for catching the wildlife in action at Umrer – karhandla , Maharashtra #MaharashtraUnlimited https://t.co/hGI8JGqZHp — Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) November 20, 2021

This is something really interesting happening. In the recent past we saw groups of 5 tigers in Panna, Pench and Dudhwa and now 6 tigers together is something really incredible. 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 🐅 https://t.co/HaLo4sSJAy — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) November 19, 2021

Wow. Thrice I’ve been to Karhandla, but spotted big cat once. https://t.co/nR3GidFhGh — Aditya Jaiswal (@aadi_asusual) November 20, 2021

Dene wala jb bhi deta, deta chappar phad ke.💯😻 https://t.co/77O5Qe7uVb — Trikansh Sharma (@trikansh_sharma) November 19, 2021

Someone got immensely lucky today — Sarosh (@saroshlodhi) November 19, 2021

Aaj kal apne ko itne Hiran🦌 bhi ek sath nahi dikhate! #DrySafarisDays — Swapnil (@swapnil_mit) November 19, 2021

This is really amazing! Am so envious. What a thrill it must have been. Do visit Tadoba in Maharashtra. Great chances of seeing tigers there too (perhaps not 6 at a time😀). Nothing to beat this for sure — Aruna Rao (@Aru_2203) November 19, 2021

Ek dikha to bhi badi baat hai aur yaha ye bandeko 6 dikh gaye ..Extremely Lucky — K (@K97090312) November 20, 2021