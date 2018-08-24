Randeep Hooda reaches Kerala, joins Khalsa Aid to serve flood victims meals

People showered love on Randeep Hooda for going to Kerala and helping people at ground-zero. (Source: Twitter) People showered love on Randeep Hooda for going to Kerala and helping people at ground-zero. (Source: Twitter)

Volunteers of UK-based Khalsa Aid International earned a lot of praise for their work among Kerala flood victims, and one of them who has been earning a lot of praise is Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Hooda, who has been associated with the group in the past is in the flood-ravaged state and was spotted serving food to victims.

The organisation began by providing meals to 2000 people, but is now serving an estimated 15,000 people after receiving funds and support.

Randeep Hooda at Kerala serving food, providing relief and helping the flood victims with the volunteers of @Khalsa_Aid#KeralaFloodRelief #RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/ZiEQ8eYAFL — Randeep Hooda FC (@Randeep_HoodaFC) August 22, 2018

While many actors have come forward to pledge their support and show solidarity with those affected by the devastating floods, Hooda was lauded for reaching out to victims at ground-zero.

Randeep Hooda joins the khalsa aid camp at Kerala❤

Wahe Guruji da khalsa Wahe Guruji di fateh.. — Saket Singh (@650saketsingh) August 24, 2018

Pa ji tusse great ho. Being actor you are always great but your humanity this time no Wordsworth describe. https://t.co/8BREpm6Kjh — रंanजan Triपाठी (@sttt216) August 24, 2018

Real heroes work on ground! pic.twitter.com/B04YStLY0d — parull gossain (@parullxx) August 23, 2018

May b he is nt a khan or Kapoor but he is hooda.Randeep hooda who showed up real heroism by helping Kerala flood victims as volunteers by putting forward a example dat heroism is nt limited to films.This man showed up real heroism n humanity. pic.twitter.com/48pTct8SO8 — Nikila Kolapuram (@KolapuramNikila) August 23, 2018

@RandeepHooda you are looking awesome @Khalsa_Aid distribution centre in Kerala. Waheguru Mehar kare. — Truck Driver (@girnds) August 23, 2018

@RandeepHooda brother, by serving the langar in Kerala you have won million of hearts. may God bless you a healthy and prosperous life. — Rupinder Khurana (@goldy_k7) August 23, 2018

@RandeepHooda hats off to you! Appreciate your effort to help the people in need. Thank you so much 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @Khalsa_Aid #KeralaFloods #keralafloodrelief pic.twitter.com/LF4fv0nl6r — Nabeel Sharaf (@its_NabeeL) August 23, 2018

Randeep Hooda at Kerala serving food, providing relief and helping the flood victims with the volunteers of @Khalsa_Aid#KeralaFloodRelief #RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/hUCvL8YZ9T — Kartik Pradhan (@pradhan_karthik) August 23, 2018

Khalsa Aid volunteers who began by helping people in Kochi, have now reached out to those affected in Alleppey.

