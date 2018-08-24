Follow Us:
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Randeep Hooda reaches Kerala, joins Khalsa Aid to serve flood victims meals

Randeep Hooda, who has been associated with the charity group in the past, reached the flood-ravaged state and was seen serving food to people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2018 12:19:30 pm
kerala, kerala floods, randeep hooda, khalsa aid, randeep hooda kerala, khalsa aid kerala, randeep hooda kerala floods, india news, entertainment news, indian express People showered love on Randeep Hooda for going to Kerala and helping people at ground-zero. (Source: Twitter)
Volunteers of UK-based Khalsa Aid International earned a lot of praise for their work among Kerala flood victims, and one of them who has been earning a lot of praise is Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda. Hooda, who has been associated with the group in the past is in the flood-ravaged state and was spotted serving food to victims.

The organisation began by providing meals to 2000 people, but is now serving an estimated 15,000 people after receiving funds and support.

Hooda, who has been associated with the group in the past, reached the flood-ravaged state and was seen serving food. Photos and videos of the actor helping people have garnered a lot of attention online.

While many actors have come forward to pledge their support and show solidarity with those affected by the devastating floods, Hooda was lauded for reaching out to victims at ground-zero.

Khalsa Aid volunteers who began by helping people in Kochi, have now reached out to those affected in Alleppey.

