Actor Randeep Hooda joins in on #PawriHoRahiHai trend, video creates waves online

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has racked up around 3 lakh likes and over a million views.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda joined the #PawriHoRahiHai bandwagon on Tuesday by sharing a video from the sets of his upcoming debut web series, ‘Inspector Avinash’.

Sharing a version of the now popular social media trend on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife (sic).”

In the now-viral video, Hooda says, “Ye hum hain” (This is me) and then pans his camera to show the staff on the set and says, “Ye humare log hain” (These are my people). He once again pans his camera to reveal a group of children, cheering and says “Shoot par ye pawri ho rahi hai” (Party is going on during the shoot).

Take a look here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has racked up around 3 lakh likes and over a million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, the trend began after a video of Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen having fun with her friends went viral. In the clip, she was heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on).

As ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ became a major memes trend in Pakistan, the fever caught on in India after Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Me Kaun Tha-fame dropped a funky mash-up of the viral clip.

With several brands and even the Pakistani cricket team joining in on the trend, making the most out of it, Mobeen took the trend a notch higher after releasing a video herself, grooving to Mukhate’s version of her clip