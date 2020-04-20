Watch: Residents in Ranchi cheer for health workers and police personnel

The video shows the mask-clad local residents cheering from doorsteps and balconies The video shows the mask-clad local residents cheering from doorsteps and balconies

A video of a group of Ranchi residents welcoming police personnel and health officials to their neighbourhood with applause and cheers was tweeted by the city’s district magistrate. The team had visited the area on April 18 to collect samples to test for Covid-19.

The video, which was shot in the Azad Basti locality of Ranchi, showed mask-wearing local residents welcoming the health workers with cheers and applause as a mark of gratitude for their work.

”Our team of health workers and police personnel were welcomed with a round of applause in Azad Basti today. With the cooperation of people, samples were collected for testing. Let’s fight #Corona together!“ said the tweet from the official handle.

Many who came across the video praised the area’s residents for their gesture and also appreciated the work being done by healthcare professionals during the pandemic.

Recently, residents from a locality in Ambala welcomed sanitation workers with applause and garlands to mark gratitude for their work during the pandemic. Similar incidents have been recorded in other cities as well.

