Ranchi Class 3 boy swims 29 km from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu to set world record

A seven-year-old boy from Ranchi, Jharkhand, is making waves for his extraordinary determination. Ishnak, a Class 3 student, took on one of the most challenging open-water swims across the sea from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi to enter the Guinness World Records. It took him 9 hours and 50 minutes to swim 29 km.
The young swimmer’s journey began on April 29 from Rameswaram. According to NDTV Hindi, Ishank and his team departed earlier and reached Talaimannar by April 30. After spending the night on a boat, he dove into the sea the following morning.
Covering approximately 30 kilometres against strong ocean currents, Ishank reached Dhanushkodi, the southernmost tip of India. “I am 7 years old and am fully prepared to break the previous record of 10 hours and 50 minutes,” NDTV Hindi quoted Ishank before the feat.
To prepare for the great swim, Ishank underwent rigorous training over the past few months. He practised for 4–5 hours daily at Dhurwa Dam, swimming between 15 and 20 kilometres each day, the report added. His coach, Aman Kumar Jaiswal, who trained him intensively for the last three months, believed that the young swimmer had the potential to surpass the existing record and set a new benchmark.
In the now-viral video, Ishank can be seen wading through strong waves.
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The video quickly gained traction, drawing a range of reactions. “All praises to you and team,” a user wrote. “Praise God Almighty,” another user commented.
Ishank’s mother, Manisha, highlighted his natural affinity for water. “He has loved water since he was very young. At just two and a half years old, he would jump into the water whenever he saw it,” she told NDTV Hindi.
Apart from swimming, Ishank recently completed a 5-kilometre marathon in just 30 minutes. He has also participated in competitive swimming events, securing third place in a sea swim event near the Gateway of India in the Arabian Sea.
DISCLAIMER: While this feat is an inspiring display of determination, readers should note that such extreme endurance activities require professional coaching, rigorous physical training, and strict safety protocols to manage inherent risks. This report is for informational purposes and should not be treated as a guide for undertaking similar activities without expert supervision