Ranchi Class 3 boy swims 29 km from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu to set world record

A seven-year-old boy from Ranchi, Jharkhand, is making waves for his extraordinary determination. Ishnak, a Class 3 student, took on one of the most challenging open-water swims across the sea from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi to enter the Guinness World Records. It took him 9 hours and 50 minutes to swim 29 km.

The young swimmer’s journey began on April 29 from Rameswaram. According to NDTV Hindi, Ishank and his team departed earlier and reached Talaimannar by April 30. After spending the night on a boat, he dove into the sea the following morning.

Covering approximately 30 kilometres against strong ocean currents, Ishank reached Dhanushkodi, the southernmost tip of India. “I am 7 years old and am fully prepared to break the previous record of 10 hours and 50 minutes,” NDTV Hindi quoted Ishank before the feat.