Ranbir Kapoor says water feels like sherbet when in love; Twitter buzzes with funny digs, memes

Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 22, 2018 4:59:30 pm
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor alia bhatt dating, ranbir kapoor water sherbet, ranbir kapoor sherbet water Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news Talking to film critic Anupama Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor seemed love-struck when he said even water tastes like sherbet when in love.

It was only a couple of days ago that Ranbir Kapoor’s statement on dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt got Netizens shipping the latest ‘Bollywood lovebirds’. And now, it’s the Sanju actor’s remark on his love life in an interview that has got many weak in the knees, yet again. Talking to film critic Anupama Chopra while promoting his upcoming bio-pic film on Sanjay Dutt directed by Raju Hirani, Kapoor seemed love-struck when he said even water tastes like sherbet when in love. Of course, his statement got many wondering if it is the Raazi actor’s charm that has got the Kapoor scion going all mushy and additionally, there was no stopping the funny digs either.

Here are some of the responses Kapoor’s answer in the interview garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier, he spoke about his equation with Bhatt in an interview with GQ magazine. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.” he had said.

