Ranbir Kapoor says water feels like sherbet when in love; Twitter buzzes with funny digs, memes

It was only a couple of days ago that Ranbir Kapoor’s statement on dating his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt got Netizens shipping the latest ‘Bollywood lovebirds’. And now, it’s the Sanju actor’s remark on his love life in an interview that has got many weak in the knees, yet again. Talking to film critic Anupama Chopra while promoting his upcoming bio-pic film on Sanjay Dutt directed by Raju Hirani, Kapoor seemed love-struck when he said even water tastes like sherbet when in love. Of course, his statement got many wondering if it is the Raazi actor’s charm that has got the Kapoor scion going all mushy and additionally, there was no stopping the funny digs either.

Here are some of the responses Kapoor’s answer in the interview garnered on the micro-blogging site.

Congratulations Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. pic.twitter.com/BMt3prYSrt — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 21, 2018

Shikanji + RaGa = Coca Cola Paani + Alia = Sherbat — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 21, 2018

Ranbir : Tumhe milne ke baad mujhe paani bhi sharbat lagta hai Alia : Kya bol rahe ho tum… Frooti ka ad karti hun main, frooti bolne ko kaha tha na — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput ?? (@swatic12) June 21, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor be like pic.twitter.com/wtLtbJcrT8 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 21, 2018

*ranbir kapoor enters* parents : sherbet lenge aap? ranbir : thik h le lunga me (an intellectual) : *brings water to the table* — KESHAV (@__keshavb) June 21, 2018

Earlier, he spoke about his equation with Bhatt in an interview with GQ magazine. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.” he had said.

