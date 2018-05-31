Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s ‘new’ relationship Twitter talk: ‘Isn’t she Katrina Kaif’s BFF?’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt do make a gorgeous couple, but it came as a total surprise (and shock for the die-hard fans) when Kapoor spoke about his "new" relationship in a recent interview.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 6:48:18 pm
ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor alia bhatt, sanju, ranbir kapoor girlfriend, ranbir kapoor dating, alia bhatt ranbir kapoor, ranbir kapoor relationships, bollywood news, alia bhatt raazi, indian express, indian express trending news Love is in the air! Ranbir Kapoor dating Alia Bhatt is no more a rumour, or is it? (Source: File Photo)
While there was much speculation on the Internet about the two Brahmastra actors hanging out, the rumour mills were strong on the word when they attended Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding and struck a pose together for the shutterbugs.

Both the actors have a huge fan base and they do make for a gorgeous couple, but it came as a total surprise (and shock for the die-hard fans) when Kapoor indirectly confirmed the rumours in a GQ interview.

When asked if the two were dating, Ranbir said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

 

Netizens were quick to pour out their emotions on social media as soon as the news broke. While many were happy to see the new couple on the block, a few were heartbroken to hear that their two favourite stars were dating each other.

Meanwhile, other users felt it was “PR, not pyaar” — considering Kapoor’s much-anticipated biopic film Sanju is due for release.

Here are some of the reactions.

What are your thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s “new” relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

