scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 15, 2022
Must Read

As #RanbirAliaWedding dominates social media trends, fans and brands join forces to mark the day

Hashtags #RanbirAliaWedding and #RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding trended all day. So much so that even political parties didn't shy away from jumping on the bandwagon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2022 11:49:10 am
alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor, alia ranbir wedding, brand jokes ranbir alia wedding, ranbir alia wedding jokes, indian expressRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in a small intimate ceremony at their home in Mumbai on Thursday. (Alia Bhatt, Shaadi/ Instagram)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may have had a low-key wedding at their apartment in Mumbai, but the buzz on social media was anything but small. The Bollywood stars lit up social media Thursday night as wishes, pictures, videos, memes, jokes, spoofs and much more were posted. Not just fans, even brands joined in to celebrate the couple.

The wedding was a close-knit affair with only their family and close friends in attendance. They maintained a strict policy against social media posts during the ceremony. However, even before the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared images from their special day, fans couldn’t stop talking about the wedding. The #RanbirAliaWedding trended all day. So much so that even political parties didn’t shy away from jumping on the bandwagon.

While dairy brand Amul brought its A game with a topical showing the love birds enjoying a buttered toast, other brands like Zomato and Swiggy took inspiration from the couple’s films to wish them a happy life ahead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tinder India (@tinder_india)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaadi.com (@shaadi.com)

Fans too couldn’t keep calm, gushing over dreamy photos of the Brahmastra stars, with some even turning them into a meme.

After exchanging vows, Alia took to Instagram to announce their wedding. Sharing photos from the ceremony, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.”

After the wedding, Neetu Kapoor, the groom’s mother, announced to the media that there would be no wedding reception.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 15: Latest News

Advertisement