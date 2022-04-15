As #RanbirAliaWedding dominates social media trends, fans and brands join forces to mark the day

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may have had a low-key wedding at their apartment in Mumbai, but the buzz on social media was anything but small. The Bollywood stars lit up social media Thursday night as wishes, pictures, videos, memes, jokes, spoofs and much more were posted. Not just fans, even brands joined in to celebrate the couple.

The wedding was a close-knit affair with only their family and close friends in attendance. They maintained a strict policy against social media posts during the ceremony. However, even before the Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared images from their special day, fans couldn’t stop talking about the wedding. The #RanbirAliaWedding trended all day. So much so that even political parties didn’t shy away from jumping on the bandwagon.

While dairy brand Amul brought its A game with a topical showing the love birds enjoying a buttered toast, other brands like Zomato and Swiggy took inspiration from the couple’s films to wish them a happy life ahead.

Just saw the wedding pictures and went from dancing to Badtameez Dil to 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ with Roke Na Ruke Naina reaaall quick#RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) April 14, 2022

Dear Zindagi, https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png When will our love life ka Tamasha end and our own shaadi begin 🥺 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 14, 2022

congratulations to ranbir and alia on settling for dal chawal for 50 years and more ❤️ — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 14, 2022

congratulations alia and ranbir, let us know if student of the year and salesman of the year need anything from the start-up of the year ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) April 14, 2022

Looks like congratulations are in order for the happy pair!

✨Jodi of the year✨

We’re talking about 🍔 & 🍟

What were you thinking? 👀 — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 14, 2022

Here’s to Ranbir and Alia, the jodi as perfect as pizza and chilli flakes! 🤤#DominosIndia #RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding — dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 14, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinder India (@tinder_india)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaadi.com (@shaadi.com)

Fans too couldn’t keep calm, gushing over dreamy photos of the Brahmastra stars, with some even turning them into a meme.

They literally got married to their crush pic.twitter.com/eOC5ri0Qsq — Bidisha (@Tiiyaaaaaa) April 14, 2022

What is biggest thing you did for a movie promotion?

Brahmāstra Actors: pic.twitter.com/J8YhepL9is — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 14, 2022

Feeling like the police uncles behind Alia & Ranbir pic.twitter.com/aC5dLOpFho — Shambhavi (@scambhavi) April 14, 2022

Only 28 people invited in Ranbir & Alia's wedding, itne log to hamare idhr gussa rehte hain shadiyo main. #RanbirAliaWedding — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 14, 2022

Bollywood sets such unrealistic wedding expectations, shaadi ke photos ussi din konsa photographer deta hai — Vishal (@vishaaaaaalll) April 14, 2022

Internet Explorer* *There's a rumour that Ranbir & Alia are dating" pic.twitter.com/pqU4SbcfZw — Aditya Pareek (@_wtf_adi_) April 14, 2022

After exchanging vows, Alia took to Instagram to announce their wedding. Sharing photos from the ceremony, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.”

After the wedding, Neetu Kapoor, the groom’s mother, announced to the media that there would be no wedding reception.