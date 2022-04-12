scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Must Read

Ramzan special version of Kacha Badam by Pakistani artist goes viral

Artist Yasir Soharwardi’s song has so far gathered over 1.7 lakh views in less than a week of its release.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 12, 2022 8:03:18 pm
Kacha badaam pakistani artist, Kacha Badam ramzaan version, Kacha Badam Roza Rakhunga, Indian ExpressArtist Yasir Soharwardi’s song has so far gathered over 1.7 lakh views in less than a week of its release.

It is said that imitation is the best form of flattery, which explains how Kacha Badam, a now-viral jingle, is seeing so many adaptations.

A Pakistani artist recently made a song to mark the holy month of Ramzaan and interestingly his song titled Roja Rakhunga has a similar tune as Kacha Badaam.

The song, which was posted on Hunain Raza Production’s YouTube page, soon went viral on social media as people noticed its resemblance with the Kacha Badaam jingle, which was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar, a native of West Bengal who created the melody to sell peanuts in exchange for old utensils and other broken items.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Artist Yasir Soharwardi’s song has so far gathered over 1.7 lakh views in less than a week of its release. The oddly funny song urges people to be kind during Ramzaan as they observe roza (fast that Muslims keep from pre-dawn to sunset).

 

Previously Amit Dhull, a famous Haryanvi singer-actor, had made a Haryanvi version of Kacha Badam. In this bilingual mash-up song, Badyakar sang the original lyrics while the Haryanvi lyrics were sung by Dhull.

In December 2021, Badyakar was featured in a Bengali remix version of Kacha Badaam alongside rappers Ron-E and Pragya Dutta. The video has so far garnered more than 100 million views.

Kacha Badaam first went viral in November 2021 after one of Badyakar’s customers posted a video of him singing on social media. Soon, the song went viral as celebrities and common people started dancing to it.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement