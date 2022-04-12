Ramzan special version of Kacha Badam by Pakistani artist goes viral

It is said that imitation is the best form of flattery, which explains how Kacha Badam, a now-viral jingle, is seeing so many adaptations.

A Pakistani artist recently made a song to mark the holy month of Ramzaan and interestingly his song titled Roja Rakhunga has a similar tune as Kacha Badaam.

The song, which was posted on Hunain Raza Production’s YouTube page, soon went viral on social media as people noticed its resemblance with the Kacha Badaam jingle, which was originally created by Bhuban Badyakar, a native of West Bengal who created the melody to sell peanuts in exchange for old utensils and other broken items.

Artist Yasir Soharwardi’s song has so far gathered over 1.7 lakh views in less than a week of its release. The oddly funny song urges people to be kind during Ramzaan as they observe roza (fast that Muslims keep from pre-dawn to sunset).

My man is back with a banger 🤡🙊 pic.twitter.com/9bh8ues4Yh — Kinza Tariq (@Kinnzayyy) April 7, 2022

Probably doesn’t want to mess up billi’s roza — Hina Saleem (@HinaMesiya) April 8, 2022

Kachaa badamm ka halal versin agiyaa 😭😂😂😂 — Attiya (@attious_15) April 8, 2022

Official grammy nomination from Pakistan — Sahibzada khizer (@Khize1Sahibzada) April 9, 2022

Kacha kacha badam badam 😂😂😂 Allah esko hidayat de — Raheela (@rahele_x0) April 8, 2022

Required Justice for The ‘Bird Maina’ and’ the Cat ‘ Please don’t hold them let them go . — Sudeepto Banerjee (@SudeeptoBanerj2) April 11, 2022

They took Kacha badams tune to the next level 😂🤣 — Omar Khan (@OmarKhan70) April 8, 2022

We want justice for this cat😭😭😭 — estudiante👩‍🔬|Jungkook 💜 (@aruba_muzaffar) April 8, 2022

Previously Amit Dhull, a famous Haryanvi singer-actor, had made a Haryanvi version of Kacha Badam. In this bilingual mash-up song, Badyakar sang the original lyrics while the Haryanvi lyrics were sung by Dhull.

In December 2021, Badyakar was featured in a Bengali remix version of Kacha Badaam alongside rappers Ron-E and Pragya Dutta. The video has so far garnered more than 100 million views.

Kacha Badaam first went viral in November 2021 after one of Badyakar’s customers posted a video of him singing on social media. Soon, the song went viral as celebrities and common people started dancing to it.