scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
COVID19

Social media reacts with memes after Ayush Ministry stops ads for Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’

After the ministry's statement, many  reacted with memes and jokes on social media. Many also said they were afraid that people might rush to purchase the drug before its efficacy could be verified.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 9:13:06 pm
patanjali, ayush ministry, ayush seeks coronil details, patanjali coronavirus medicine, ramdev, coronil, patanjali coronil corona cure, coronavirus vaccine trials, viral news, indian express After Patanjali’s product launch, Ayush Ministry stepped in and asked company to stop advertisements.

The AYUSH ministry Tuesday stopped yoga guru Ramdev’s firm from advertising or selling its latest offering Coronil, which the company claims could help cure COVID-19, and asked Patanjali to furnish proof of its claims. After the ministry’s order, social media was full of memes and reactions to the development.

Following the product’s launch, the ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said they were not involved or aware of the trials carried out by Patanjali. They also said the company hadn’t disclosed any details of the two-stage clinical trial they claimed to have conducted.

In a statement, Patanjali was asked to provide at the earliest details of name and composition of medicine being claimed for Covid-19 treatment, and stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined. The company was also asked for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearances.

The intervention came even as the name of the product trended on social media. After the ministry’s statement, many  reacted with memes and jokes. Many also said they were afraid that people might rush to purchase the drug before its efficacy could be verified.

The company hasn’t issued any statement on the ministry’s order yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement