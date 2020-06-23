Social media reacts with memes after Ayush Ministry stops ads for Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’

The AYUSH ministry Tuesday stopped yoga guru Ramdev’s firm from advertising or selling its latest offering Coronil, which the company claims could help cure COVID-19, and asked Patanjali to furnish proof of its claims. After the ministry’s order, social media was full of memes and reactions to the development.
Following the product’s launch, the ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said they were not involved or aware of the trials carried out by Patanjali. They also said the company hadn’t disclosed any details of the two-stage clinical trial they claimed to have conducted.
In a statement, Patanjali was asked to provide at the earliest details of name and composition of medicine being claimed for Covid-19 treatment, and stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined. The company was also asked for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearances.
The intervention came even as the name of the product trended on social media. After the ministry’s statement, many reacted with memes and jokes. Many also said they were afraid that people might rush to purchase the drug before its efficacy could be verified.
#CORONIL #Patanjali #COVID19India #coronavirus When Ayush ministry and ICMR ask #Patanjali to stop advertising until their #CORONIL claimed to examined. Meanwhile #BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/fR1b5QtoFB
— Nikita (@lost_goldengirl) June 23, 2020
Mean while Ayush Ministry asked to Patanjali to stop advertising until their #CORONIL claim is examined*
Patanjali Fan reaction 👇👇@ARajesh_SP @ProfNoorul @samratsamajwadi @YunusSamajwadi @SamajwadiManzar pic.twitter.com/YhXBWDhuIY
— Khushnoor Mirza (@KhushnoorSir) June 23, 2020
#PatanjaliAyurved #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/p4rnuWFWve
— ShinchaN❕ (@rofl_shinchan) June 23, 2020
Baba and the bois after launching #CORONIL : pic.twitter.com/nufP5gL96i
— Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) June 23, 2020
Babaji’s confidence……😹😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/oclAZqRQuy
— GHOR SANKAT (@ghanasankat) June 23, 2020
“Ayush Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising until their Coronil claim is examined” #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/C1oOUgcoQw
— Dharmit (@BeLikeDharmit) June 23, 2020
“PATANJALI Ayurveda Launching” #CORONIL
Vs
“Ministry of Ayush ordering PATANJALI to STOP ADVERTISING until Complete examination & verification”#Patanjali #coronavaccine https://t.co/1Hq64D9KqU pic.twitter.com/wCMpU2szVr
— Somyashree Mishra (@Eunorimya) June 23, 2020
Ayush ministry ask to stop Advertisement of coronil
Meanwhile Public pic.twitter.com/vDyHMJwXfX
— Rishabh (@shahrishabh07) June 23, 2020
1. Baba Ramdev after launching #CORONIL
2. Baba Ramdev after Ministery of Ayush asked Patanjali to stop it’s advertising. pic.twitter.com/Gr3RVrBXNM
— Nirmala Tai (@vishj05) June 23, 2020
Ayush Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising until their Coronil claim is examined #आयुर्वेदविजय_कोरोनिल_श्वासारि pic.twitter.com/rejPU4alO5
— Pankaj AAP (@pankajmb4u) June 23, 2020
#आयुर्वेदविजय_कोरोनिल_श्वासारि
Trump to Modi ji after #Patanjali ‘s launching event of #CORONIL… pic.twitter.com/NCg3PJN2Pq
— Vishal (@vishal_saini_vs) June 23, 2020
People going #patanjali store
For #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/2UnReGBOAZ
— SURYA SAHARAN (@Suryasaharan) June 23, 2020
Ministry of AYUSH and ICMR stops Patanjali from advertising #CORONIL until it’s claims are verified and approved
Ramdev and Balakrishna right now: pic.twitter.com/uNUPImhfWq
— sab moh mayaa hai bhai. (@br02waale) June 23, 2020
Baba Ramdev after getting all the PR since morning and now being asked to prove the eficacy of #CORONIL .#PatanjaliProducts https://t.co/jJ2FDYHoWK pic.twitter.com/YLEJeuta3O
— Abbajaan_Bajane_wale (@STharoar) June 23, 2020
#CORONIL
Other Pharmaceutical companies asking formula for Coronil.#BabaRamdev : pic.twitter.com/swhcUvLnCO
— Anuj (@Anujc17) June 23, 2020
#Babaramdev after launching Covid Drug #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/0P3FLpf4uo
— स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर 😎 (@explorerhoon) June 23, 2020
*#Patanjali launched #CORONIL*
Everyone to Hydroxychloroquine : pic.twitter.com/Qr1Vx5ZnIM
— Shivam Tripathi (@C_vam_Misspell) June 23, 2020
#PatanjaliAyurved launched #CORONIL medicine for #coronavirus ..
Other Pharmaceutical companies: pic.twitter.com/N3HFSk4QwZ
— Gujrati Chhokro (@TheTweetOfGujju) June 23, 2020
#BabaRamdev rn, after launching #CORONIL medicine – pic.twitter.com/G1brtyxo22
— Pihu (@PritiMhatre6) June 23, 2020
#Patanjali trending everywhere after launch of #CORONIL .
Meanwhile Scientists: pic.twitter.com/XI4h1bK0Us
— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) June 23, 2020
The company hasn’t issued any statement on the ministry’s order yet.
