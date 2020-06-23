Social media reacts with memes after Ayush Ministry stops ads for Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’

After Patanjali’s product launch, Ayush Ministry stepped in and asked company to stop advertisements. After Patanjali’s product launch, Ayush Ministry stepped in and asked company to stop advertisements.

The AYUSH ministry Tuesday stopped yoga guru Ramdev’s firm from advertising or selling its latest offering Coronil, which the company claims could help cure COVID-19, and asked Patanjali to furnish proof of its claims. After the ministry’s order, social media was full of memes and reactions to the development.

Following the product’s launch, the ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said they were not involved or aware of the trials carried out by Patanjali. They also said the company hadn’t disclosed any details of the two-stage clinical trial they claimed to have conducted.

In a statement, Patanjali was asked to provide at the earliest details of name and composition of medicine being claimed for Covid-19 treatment, and stop advertising/publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined. The company was also asked for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearances.

The intervention came even as the name of the product trended on social media. After the ministry’s statement, many reacted with memes and jokes. Many also said they were afraid that people might rush to purchase the drug before its efficacy could be verified.

“Ayush Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising until their Coronil claim is examined” #CORONIL pic.twitter.com/C1oOUgcoQw — Dharmit (@BeLikeDharmit) June 23, 2020

Ayush ministry ask to stop Advertisement of coronil Meanwhile Public pic.twitter.com/vDyHMJwXfX — Rishabh (@shahrishabh07) June 23, 2020

1. Baba Ramdev after launching #CORONIL 2. Baba Ramdev after Ministery of Ayush asked Patanjali to stop it’s advertising. pic.twitter.com/Gr3RVrBXNM — Nirmala Tai (@vishj05) June 23, 2020

Ayush Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising until their Coronil claim is examined #आयुर्वेदविजय_कोरोनिल_श्वासारि pic.twitter.com/rejPU4alO5 — Pankaj AAP (@pankajmb4u) June 23, 2020

Ministry of AYUSH and ICMR stops Patanjali from advertising #CORONIL until it’s claims are verified and approved Ramdev and Balakrishna right now: pic.twitter.com/uNUPImhfWq — sab moh mayaa hai bhai. (@br02waale) June 23, 2020

Baba Ramdev after getting all the PR since morning and now being asked to prove the eficacy of #CORONIL .#PatanjaliProducts https://t.co/jJ2FDYHoWK pic.twitter.com/YLEJeuta3O — Abbajaan_Bajane_wale (@STharoar) June 23, 2020

The company hasn’t issued any statement on the ministry’s order yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd