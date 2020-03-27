Iconic Ramayana serial set to come back on air and social media is full of memes about it

As millions of Indians are stuck at home, the government decided to retelecast popular 80s show Ramayana on DD National. As millions of Indians are stuck at home, the government decided to retelecast popular 80s show Ramayana on DD National.

On the third day of the 21-day national lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the central government announced Friday that 1980s serial Ramayana will be aired on Doordarshan again. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced on Twitter that the iconic television show will once again be aired on the public broadcaster again due to “public demand” and there were plenty of reactions to the news on social media.

One episode of the serial will air in morning at 9 am and re-broadcast at 9 pm. Ramanand Sagar’s television show was first broadcast in 1987, and was arguably the first show to gain mass popularity on Indian television.

As the news spread on social media, many said they were thrilled with the news. Many went down memory lane, while others requested a comeback for other popular Doordarshan shows like Mahabharata, Shaktimaan, and Jungle Book among others.

Many also shared memes and jokes how life is indeed going back to the “good old days” and “coming full circle”. Some said the telecast of the show could take people away from other streaming platforms:

In his second address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a complete lockdown across the country for three weeks starting from midnight tonight on Tuesday. In his speech the prime minister too had a reference to the Indian epic, urging people not to cross the ‘lakshman rekha’ of their homes for 21 days.

In India, so far 17 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus and the over 700 people have tested positive for Covid-19. Globally, casualties spiked to 24,057 and the number of cases crossed 5 lakhs.

